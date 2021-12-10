LIVING REALITIES | Turnover in classrooms a way of life at Greater Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Several hundred new students from around the state and country enroll at Greater Johnstown School District every year.
For some, it’s a return trip to the institution, but most have never been in classrooms there before.
Administrators and educators in the district are constantly left wondering why this happens – and adapting to it. They say that’s just how it’s been for at least two decades.
“I don’t know that it’s never not been this way, and I’ve been in the school district for 21 years,” Superintendent Amy Arcurio said. Prior to leading the district, she was a teacher and held other administrative roles.
Special education director Amie Lumadue, who has been employed at Greater Johnstown for as long as Arcurio, agreed.
“The transient population has always been here and it has just steadily increased over the years,” she said.
‘It isn’t abnormal to our teachers’
During the 2020-21 school year, 698 students – 228 returning and 470 new – enrolled in the district. By the end of the year, 422 had left. Of that exiting number, 257 went to other Pennsylvania schools while 165 transferred out of state.
According to data provided by Greater Johnstown, the learners who came to the district were from 18 states and 49 commonwealth school districts. There were 120 from Philadelphia School District, 26 from New Jersey public schools and 21 from New York public schools.
Locally, the highest number of transfers came from Westmont Hilltop and Ferndale Area – 24 and 19, respectively.
“That was not a unique situation in one year,” said Vicki Ryan, Greater Johnstown federal programs coordinator.
During this school year, 678 students – 140 returning and 538 new – have enrolled and 214 have left. That’s as of Nov. 18. Of those who left, 121 went to other Pennsylvania districts and 93 went to institutions in other states.
“Every day a teacher shows up at Greater Johnstown, they have the potential to have kids gone and new kids,” Arcurio said. “It isn’t abnormal to our teachers.”
‘Over and over again’
The 2019-20 school year saw the most out-of-state students move into the district of the past three years. Nearly 100 out-of-state students arrived from 22 different states – most from New Jersey, New York and Virginia.
That year, there were 805 total arrivals – 148 returning and 657 new – and 145 came from Philadelphia School District. By June 2020, 218 had moved away – 160 to other parts of the state and 58 outside of it.
Comparatively, the superintendents at Conemaugh Valley, Ferndale Area and Westmont Hilltop school districts, which border Greater Johnstown, said their institutions don’t experience anywhere close to that level of comings and goings.
At Conemaugh Valley and Ferndale Area, there may be four or five students who come and go each month for a rough total of 20 to 30 during the entire school year. Westmont experiences a slightly higher rate of change, with 131 new enrollments and 62 withdrawals since the end of the 2020-21 school year.
Arcurio said that transiency for the district doesn’t always mean just one transfer.
“Sometimes a fifth-grader ... who lands here, we get his records and he’s been in six different or seven different school districts, and he’s only 10,” Arcurio said. “It’s not one transition of transiency for these children. It is over and over again, and it is rarely at the beginning and the end of a school year, when it would be most convenient.”
That’s why being welcoming has become second nature to those at Greater Johnstown.
Dino Scarton, former middle school principal and now the director of education, said: “As soon as they walk through that door our teachers view them as our students, our kids. ... It’s truly a welcoming environment.”
He also said students play a big role in that greeting by helping catch up the newcomers.
Despite that, transiency in students can lead to challenges on several levels, from learning gaps and truancy to the same evaluations repeatedly being given to the same students.
When a learner arrives, he or she must be assessed to determine where that student is in the educational journey and whether he or she is in the correct grade. That’s because children transferring from large city schools, such as in Philadelphia or New York, don’t always have their transcripts available immediately or at all, Arcurio said.
Ryan said there are often gaps in general academics, such as phonics – matching sounds with letters or words – or the ability to work with numbers.
She described a situation of students entering second grade at Greater Johnstown, for example, but not having the basis for the district’s “robust” reading program for kindergarten and first grade. The series used after those grades is based on the idea that the child has learned everything needed in the previous two years.
Students from other schools can face learning issues, Ryan said.
‘Come here, stay here’
Social development and behavior can be impacted by transiency as well.
“If you have transitioned three or four times during your third-grade year, and you did that in your second-grade year, there are huge gaps not only in your education but in your social skills – in your emotional well-being,” Arcurio said.
To address this, the national group Communities in Schools has implemented a welcoming program at the elementary and the “Cool Tools” initiative the first few weeks of classes to help remind some and teach others about rules and expectations.
CIS was brought to Greater Johnstown to help students and families connect with community services and assist with many issues connected to transiency. At this time, there are nine CIS employees spread throughout the three Greater Johnstown buildings. There’s also the “Trojan Bucks” school-wide positive system that rewards students for good behavior.
But if dozens of students start in the middle of the school year, then they are at a disadvantage compared to the others.
“So, you’re never to the point where everyone has the same knowledge base – whether it’s academic or social and emotional – because it keeps changing,” Ryan said.
Special education provides several other hurdles to overcome, Lumadue said. Those students have individualized education plans that come with them, which is all right for anyone in the Pennsylvania public school system because Greater Johnstown can adopt it and move forward, the teachers said.
But if a learner is from another state, then a full evaluation has to be done by a school psychologist – positions that are in short supply. The district is searching for someone to permanently fill that position.
“What can happen with the transient population that we have is that you will spend time, energy, money on preparing for and implementing programs for students who may not stay more than a month or two months,” Lumadue said. “Then more students come in, and it’s a cycle that continues to happen.”
That requires more teachers, staff, space and costs.
“The challenge is when there are so many students that need so much and we have such few resources to begin with, and then you tack on to an already underfunded situation that needs additional resources – more challenges, more students, greater needs. It just continues to tax our system,” Arcurio said. “One of the things that we wish would happen is that, if you come here, stay here. ... We know we can make a difference in the child’s life. We may not have enough funds, but we pretty much figure it out.”
Truancy of transient learners can also cause issues. Students may go days without attending classes.
‘Why they’re disconnected’
Ryan said Communities in Schools re-engagement specialists were initially brought in – joining directors and navigators who were already there – to help bring students back from remote learning caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. But that position is expanding, because they “are able to connect with kids to kind of find the root cause of what’s causing truancy.”
This applies specifically to high school students, because they can walk out of the building if they choose to.
“Our students – transient students – there’s a reason why they’re disconnected,” Ryan said. “And it could be as simple as, ‘I don’t know these people and they don’t care if I show up or not’ – until they realize we do care if you do show up on time.”
On numerous occasions, the administrators said, specialists or school representatives have shown up to the families’ addresses to find they had left some time ago and told no one.
To better track transient students, the school leaders developed centralized enrollment at the administration building on Broad Street four years ago. Parents can go to one location to sign their children up for school. Prior to that, they would have to go to the building the student would attend.
Previously, Lumadue said, she sometimes heard from parents who said they have enough bus fare for only one trip, but have to be at all three district buildings.
‘Circumstance of choices’
As to why families continue to transfer in and out of Greater Johnstown and the city, the administrators only have guesses.
Some say they’ve heard rumors that people can get more public assistance in the area, but Lumadue said she thinks they move to this region to try and create a better life.
The special education director pointed to the public transportation in Cambria County and how a person can use it to easily get to wherever they need to go – whether that’s doctor’s appointments, shopping or a job.
Eugene Pentz, Greater Johnstown School Board president, said there’s “no black-and-white answer” to fixing these issues. He’s served as a school director for 17 years and has repeatedly been presented with the issue of transiency.
Pentz said the first step to handling this situation is to keep constant conversation among the board, the administration, faculty and others.
He noted how hard the teachers and administration work to make sure the students are taken care of, describing them as not only educators but moms, dads, psychologists and mentors for the students at the schools.
“Johnstown has a unique compassionate ability,” he said.
Despite that, Pentz said the challenges regarding transient students include that these learners sometimes enroll at Greater Johnstown in the middle of the year and often take standardized testing before the teachers can have an impact. That can lead to the district displaying lower scores overall.
“As challenging as it is, it’s not this little child’s fault,” Arcurio said. “He is a circumstance of choices made beyond him or his siblings. He is just an innocent bystander in this.”