LIVING REALITIES | 'They bond with you': Community leaders help Johnstown newcomers get settled

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Oscar Cashaw, proprietor of Fitness Weights & Aerobics Gym in downtown Johnstown, said he and his employees have become impromptu ambassadors to the city’s transient population, especially for those in the Black community.
City residents or those who’ve recently relocated here and received help from the gym often point others to the Lincoln Street location, which doubles as an after-school learning center for kids.
“One of the things that we find that’s very unique in our circumstance is that, when the individuals do come here, they find us because someone said, ‘You need to take your kids down there to Flood City Youth Fitness Academy. They’re doing some great things down there,’ ” Cashaw said.
The youth program provides games and wellness activities, food assistance, tutoring and other support.
When new families visit the center, Cashaw and Deacon Jeffrey Wilson, the FWA programs director, tell them where they can get housing and social-economic help – or find a church. Because of those roles, both men have first-hand experience with the transient nature of the area.
Wilson said it’s tough on everyone when youngsters leave suddenly.
“We’ve experienced some families that they come in and they’ll be here for awhile, and then they’ll disappear without notice,” he said.
‘They bond with you’
That was particularly true during the virtual learning periods of the COVID-19 pandemic. FWA employees become close with the families that frequent the facility, which makes the abrupt exits more difficult.
“You bond with the children and they bond with you,” Wilson said.
Not all children are upset to go. Cashaw said he’s known plenty of children at the gym who aren’t shy about their dislike of Johnstown. That can lead to behavioral problems. However, the root of the issue is often that they were separated from friends and family members, such as a father, with whom they’re close.
“They’re not bad kids,” Cashaw said. “They’re broken-hearted.”
The reasons people are drawn to Johnstown run the gamut.
They may have family connections in the city or be searching for better lives and economic opportunities, Wilson said. New residents could also relocate to the city for faster processing for a Section 8 voucher, which can then be used anywhere in Pennsylvania, he said.
Cashaw also offered the situation of individuals who were raised in Johnstown and are returning or want to visit the area often.
The reasons hundreds leave Johnstown each year are just as vast as why they arrived in the first place. Cashaw said some have heard from family about how nice the city is compared to other areas of the state, but once they’re here find the slower lifestyle doesn’t suit them.
“Some people have that build or chemistry that they have to be moving fast,” he said.
Neither man sees the transiency as bad, but instead they welcome the diversity brought by the newcomers.
‘Start packing their items’
Amanda Peretin, The Learning Lamp’s outreach coordinator, said families tell her they’ve moved to the Johnstown area because it’s easier to get into public housing or because they have family they’re following to the city.
People leave Johnstown because there aren’t as many conveniences compared to larger cities, or they left family in their hometown and are missing that support system, she said.
That transiency has an impact on the programs provided at The Learning Lamp, which offers day care and early learning services for area children.
Peretin noted that constant uncertainty in these programs can be a problem, because they are typically funded through grants that require data tracking in order to apply for new funding or support the progress they are making. That can lead to “difficulties in staffing and supplies management as well,” she said.
Peretin estimated they lose 20 to 25 students whose families move away with little notice each year.
She recalled two young boys who were enrolled in the after-school program last school year who started a project on Monday and were excited to complete it Tuesday, but never returned.
“After two weeks of not seeing the boys at all, we reached out to the family and fortunately heard back from the father,” Peretin said. “The family had left that Tuesday morning to move to southern Mississippi. The boys had no knowledge of the move prior to when they woke up and were told to start packing their items.”
Having a family that has disappeared then respond is rare. Often, those at The Learning Lamp don’t know where the children went until others in the program tell them.
‘Everyone helps everyone’
The communities most affected by this constant movement are the lower-income neighborhoods of Johnstown, such as Coopersdale and parts of Moxham, Peretin said.
“In these communities over the past 10 years, we have seen a large number of transient families, both in and out of Johnstown – but also between neighborhoods in Johnstown,” she said.
Anna Halapia started the Facebook page “Pay It Forward Johnstown” with her older daughter to assist those in need.
Through the social media site, Halapia and the community provide assistance in a variety of areas to anyone who may request it, including the need for baby items, vehicle maintenance and employment.
“Pay It Forward Johnstown is a person-to- person sort of group,” Halapia said. “Everyone helps everyone.”
Although the group works with people from all backgrounds, Halapia has recently seen an increase in the number of homeless people and those asking for assistance with housing and other necessities – especially individuals who moved to Johnstown from Philadelphia and New Jersey.
She said she thinks the draw may be the cheaper cost of living.