LIVING REALITIES | Gap widening for 2 Johnstowns?: City seeks 'balance' between prosperity for some while tackling 'overwhelming' poverty

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Most weekdays, Bill Arnold rides in his wheelchair from Johnstown’s Fulton I. Connor Tower public housing unit to St. Vincent de Paul Family Kitchen, where he eats lunch and socializes with other folks gathered there.
The routine is an important part of his life.
“I just come over here to get out of the house,” Arnold said. “I come here pretty much every day. … I just come in here to talk to people, meet new friends. I always sit at that table where I’m at now, right in that little corner. It gets me out of the house, gives me something to do.”
Arnold is one of the 125 to 200 people living in poverty or low-income situations who, on a given day, come to the kitchen on Bedford Street in downtown Johnstown. In the minutes before the doors open, individuals often line up outside, many in tattered clothing, even on cold and windy winter days.
Meanwhile, nearby is Main Street, a stretch that Johnstown’s elected officials and civic leaders envision as a hub of the city that would include restaurants, bars, entertainment venues and shops, along with new lights, greenery and sidewalks, where young adults, both residents and visitors, will hang out after spending their days kayaking, hiking and enjoying other local outdoor recreational opportunities.
Therein lies the dichotomy of two Johnstowns – possible future gentrification contrasted with the current need to address the fact that almost 40% of the city’s population lives in poverty.
“Cities across the country struggle with that balance,” said Mike Tedesco, president and CEO of Vision Together 2025, a nonprofit group created to promote the city and region.
Kimberly Robertson, a consultant with POV Solutions who does work in the fields of poverty and nonprofit development, said the people in power – business owners and policymakers – need to “understand, really, the power that they do have to create opportunities and connections for persons that are under-resourced.”
“Those are industries that can hire people,” Robertson said. “Those are places where you can take the stress around poverty and around the conditions that surround poverty of addiction disorder, and crime and adverse childhood experiences. All of this beautiful landscape can be part of healing those things. But there’s a disconnect between that level and the reality on the ground.”
‘Housing burden’
Johnstown has been dying a slow Rust Belt death for decades.
The story of the decline is well-known – the steel industry collapsed, the 1977 flood devastated the downtown and several other city neighborhoods, a continuous exodus has occurred – and no sustained economic base or cultural identity has ever been established in the aftermath of it all.
A century of population loss has taken the city from almost 70,000 people in 1920 to 18,411 in the 2020 U.S. Census, reflecting a 12.2% decrease over the previous decade. Blight, crumbling infrastructure, a shrinking tax base, drug issues, crime and an aging citizenry remain. Higher education lags, with only about 12% of the city’s residents age 25 or older holding a bachelor’s degree or higher.
The city has been in Pennsylvania’s Act 47 program for distressed municipalities since 1992, although in recent years, City Council has shored up all three pension funds at almost 100% and put together five consecutive budgets that finished in the black.
Unemployment is consistently worse in the city than in Pennsylvania or the United States. Johnstown’s median household income was $24,561 from 2015 to 2019 (in 2019 dollars), compared to $61,744 for the commonwealth and $62,843 for the nation, according to census.gov. Johnstown was recently named the seventh-poorest city in the United States by 24/7 Wall St.
Poverty is saturated far worse than the nationwide rate of 11.4% and statewide mark of 12% from 2020. Even locally, while Cambria County’s rate is about 15%, Johnstown stands at approximately 38.5% – with a concentration of some 1,400 public housing units within the city proper.
“The city of Johnstown carries the subsided housing burden for pretty much all of Cambria County,” Tedesco said. “(Almost) all of the housing projects are in Johnstown, and so Johnstown has to carry that burden, and they do it on behalf of everybody else. If we were to do this well, then Richland carries some of that burden, Westmont carries some of that burden. Spread it out. Concentrating poverty into housing projects has been shown and demonstrated through academics and scholarship to be an unhealthy way to go about doing business.
“It’s unfair of our surrounding municipal neighbors just to kind of get off scot-free with that. They need to accept some responsibility for it as well.”
Robertson estimates that about 30% of the city’s poverty is generational, while the majority is situational, resulting from negative events such as job loss, divorce and medical emergencies.
“Both are able to be overcome,” she said. “If we keep looking at poverty and going, ‘Johnstown, it will never get better,’ then that’s what we’re going to get. But if we invest in pathways and the support and accountability, and believe people can grow and get to the place where they’re self-sufficient, we can see more people get there.
“Right now, we’re just handing out checks and putting on Band-Aids, paying a bill or telling them how to budget without really addressing some of those root causes.”
‘Metric for success’
Three weeks ago, representatives from Vision Together 2025 and other nonprofits and businesses, along with municipal, county, state and federal government officials, gathered at the Johnstown train station to announce the awarding of $24,448,164 in U.S. Department of Transportation Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity discretionary grant funding to the city.
They imagined a new future for Johnstown and provided details about plans for the money.
Meanwhile, in a juxtaposition of Johnstown’s two worlds, a homeless man lay in the parking lot across the street, huddled under a sleeping bag, against a wall to shelter himself from the wind.
Attendees did not walk past the man to enter the building. He was not present until after the event started. And many in the room have contributed countless hours of volunteer work and money to help those in need. But the contrast of some of the region’s most well-off citizens gathered to celebrate a multi-million dollar beautification project, which included giving themselves a standing ovation at the prompting of one speaker, and a destitute person lying on the pavement was symbolic of the region’s divide.
The federal RAISE money will be used to modernize the train station, the Johnstown Inclined Plane, Cambria County Transit Authority’s Downtown Intermodal Transportation Center and Johnstown’s Main Street, as part of the proposed Iron to Arts (I2A) Corridor project. I2A already had about $29 million in state, local, federal, philanthropic and Amtrak funding lined up.
Johnstown also tentatively expects to spend about one-third of its $30.7 million in American Rescue Plan funds for COVID-19 relief on downtown development, including improvements to Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
Thus, more than $60 million in grant and relief money might be directed to downtown in the upcoming years.
Vision’s leaders say those improvements will help rebrand Johnstown in a way that keeps young adults from moving away and attracts outsiders to relocate while providing an overall economic boost.
“We have to concentrate on improving quality of life for the households that are already here,” Tedesco said, “and then, simultaneously, we have to find a 21st-century niche. What is Johnstown for the 21st century?
“We know what the heritage is, and that heritage will always be preserved, and always be there, and always inform kind of what the future looks like. But what does the future look like? What does Johnstown want to be in the 21st-century? We have a good sense of how to answer that question right now. Now what’s happening is the implementation part.”
Whether the current plan will succeed in reversing the negative trends where all others in the post-steel era have failed remains to be determined.
“That really is the metric for success for me and my colleagues throughout town,” Tedesco said. “We got a little more than eight years until the next census. It’s up to us to turn those numbers around. If we figure out a way to stimulate a population increase, then we’re doing our jobs pretty well.”
‘Market-rate housing’
When Tedesco moved to the region in early 2021, he wanted to live in the city. That didn’t happen. Instead, he got a place in Westmont.
Tedesco is not alone. Many top Vision figures, along with other civic leaders, business owners and higher-income employees and management, work in town and promote the city, but do not actually live in the municipality, keeping their tax dollars, mortgages and children’s educations in hilltop communities outside Johnstown’s borders.
That has an impact on the poverty rate.
“I think a lot of it is reflected in the quality of our housing stock,” Tedesco said. “In the city, just my personal experience, I had a real hard time trying to find a place that didn’t need a whole lot of fixing up. That was my experience with it.
“Working to improve the housing stock is a very significant issue for the community. I think if we can get there, then more individuals will be willing to reside within the city of Johnstown and not have to go to Westmont, or Richland, or whatever. Then the absence of market-rate housing downtown is kind of a significant barrier. That would have actually been my preference moving here.”
Tedesco added: “Healthy 21st-century cities have a diversity of all housing types in all neighborhoods, including downtowns, that serve all income levels.”
‘Went downhill’
Back in the valley, Arnold sat at a table as lunch service wound down one day last month, telling his story. He worked as a truck driver for about three decades.
Then, on April 17, 2007, Arnold fell, severely injuring his knee. Twenty or so surgeries and numerous infections later, he struggles to get around.
“Everything went downhill,” he said. “I was told I’d never walk again. I fooled them.”
With good humor, he refers to his “$100,000 knee.”
Arnold, 62, is above the national poverty level of $12,880 for an individual, but he still lives dollar-to-dollar on Social Security payments.
“Since they raised my Social Security, I’ve been doing a little better,” Arnold said. “I’m struggling, but I’m doing better. I just watch what I do. I ain’t like some people – they get paid, they’re broke the same day.”
Even in good spirits, Arnold understands how the one incident changed his life.
“If I was still driving a truck, I wouldn’t be here today,” Arnold said. “I’d still be driving a truck. Like I said, I made good money. Even after taxes, I made good money.”
‘Easier not to see it’
The number of people eating meals at St. Vincent has “obviously increased” in recent years, according to Greg Karcher, manager of the kitchen. Many are living in poverty, a rate that is set at different amounts depending on the size of a family, such as $17,420 for two people, $21,960 for three or $26,500 for four.
All meals – served Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. – and nonperishable foods on the picking table are free.
“You just walk in and get in line,” Karcher said. “That’s all you have to do. There are no questions.”
From his position, Karcher gets a daily firsthand look at the causes and effects of poverty in the city, how “very generous and very kind” people are to those in need and the divisions that sometimes exist locally.
“I think that the kitchen is a contact for awareness of what actually does go on in town,” Karcher said. “I think a lot of people that live on the hills don’t necessarily see what goes on in downtown Johnstown. It’s easier not to see it. … That’s where a lot of us getting the word out there helps to reach some of those people, so that they can see that there is poverty.”
Karcher estimates about 20% of the people who eat at the kitchen are transplants.
“We do get a lot of people from other places that come here, and so therefore that has built up, as far as a lot of people from New York and Philly and stuff do still come here,” Karcher said. “So there’s a need with that. There’s a lot of homelessness. There are just people who are down on their luck. Things are just tough right now.”
‘Talents and skills’
The Society of St. Vincent de Paul is one of the numerous local agencies working to help people living in poverty.
Others include The Salvation Army, Alternative Community Resource Program, Martha & Mary House, Johnstown Housing Authority, Goodwill of the Southern Alleghenies, United Way of the Laurel Highlands, Cambria County Backpack Project, Victim Services Inc., Communities In Schools of Pennsylvania, Flood City Youth Fitness Academy, 1889 Foundation, Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and Highlands Health: Laurel Highlands Free & Charitable Medical Clinic.
The City of Johnstown is also considering using a substantial amount of American Rescue Plan money in areas that would presumably assist low-income individuals, including approximately $2 million apiece for nonprofit projects and child care/food. But guidelines for those uses are still in development.
“The need is so overwhelming,” Rosalie Danchanko, executive director of Highlands Health, said. “It does take a big effort by a lot of people to make it happen.”
Organizations approach poverty from many different perspectives – such as jobs, homelessness, early-childhood education, food insecurity, education and health.
“Nothing makes me feel better than to be able to refer my patient to another organization and know that they’re going to get the services or get to the next step,” Danchanko said.
Highlands Health provides free medical treatment to people who meet low-income requirements and cannot get health care elsewhere.
“You can’t have a productive community if you have so many people that are sick,” Danchanko said. “Health should be No. 1. If we expect this community to grow, we need to put a lot of priority into making our community healthy.”
Danchanko emphasized the need to go beyond the statistics and humanize people living in poverty.
“You look at each person as an individual and you realize that they have talents and skills,” Danchanko said. “When you can get them to a place again that they believe in themselves, they might have the solution right in their own mind. … I think the salvation of our community is raising up these individuals.”