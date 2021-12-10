LIVING REALITIES | 'Feels like it’s desolate': Efforts to fight blight having impact, even as many still feel the pinch

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Lindy Yutzy had a suet feeder in her backyard where animals would come to get a bite to eat. Then, one day, she saw about a half-dozen rats clawing for the food.
Yutzy, who lives on Barron Avenue in Johnstown’s West End, has had other encounters with vermin – chewing her fence and an outdoor futon, digging through a garden which she could not plant this year because of the problem, and scavenging for bits of food by a grill.
She blames their presence on nearby blighted structures, including a two-story duplex with trash and high grass in the yard, broken windows and a “condemned” sign on the door, located on a diagonal from her house.
“It’s a whole new way to live in the city,” Yutzy said, “and it just isn’t me. My whole neighborhood has rats.”
Where the rats came from is uncertain, with one possibility being that they surfaced as a result of nearby work being done as part of the citywide sewer system remediation project.
“That’s what we were told,” said John Dubnansky, Johnstown community and economic development director. “They were always underground, and with all the sewer work going on throughout the city, it kind of stirred the rats up. Whether it was because of the sewer project or not, the reality is we’ve seen an increase of complaints involving rats throughout the city, and we’re currently determining solutions to help with that problem.”
Regardless of their origins, rats are now prevalent in some neighborhoods, finding places to stay in blighted structures.
‘All sitting empty’
Johnstown’s blight problem is inextricably linked to its population loss.
The city dropped from 67,327 people in 1920 to 42,476 in 1970 to 18,411 in 2020. That decline resulted in an abundance of unneeded housing stock and abandoned businesses left behind to rot, creating safety issues, health concerns, decreased property values and places for homeless people to seek shelter.
Yutzy has seen firsthand the erosion of her own neighborhood.
“We had the bank,” Yutzy said. “We had the deli. We had the bar. We had the drug store. We had a doctor’s office, a hair salon. They’re all gone, and they’re all sitting empty. When you sit there, it feels like it’s desolate, like it’s a wasteland. That apartment building burned down (on nearby Fairfield Avenue). The Harris-Boyer Building collapsed.”
For about a decade, Yutzy has been filing codes complaints with City Hall for herself and neighbors, but gets what she described as “no response or a vague response.”
“I really think Johnstown is just a good old boys’ club, and if you’re not in that good old boys’ club, then you’re Public Enemy No. 1,” Yutzy said.
Yutzy said she is left with a “disheartening” feeling, believing her children and grandchildren do not want to live in the city due in part to its rundown state.
‘My doors have locks’
Blight, poverty and accompanying crime have negatively affected Don Shaffer’s life.
Shaffer said he purchased a home in the city’s Moxham neighborhood almost two decades ago for approximately $50,000. It was recently appraised at $27,500 when he looked to refinance.
“It decreased over $20,000 because every house behind me is empty, vacant,” he said. “One was empty for 12 (years). One was empty for eight years, and it’s not fair. If I wanted to move into the country, which I would like to do, I can’t get no money for my house. I’m getting half of what I paid for it.”
Shaffer described Moxham as “way worse” than when he first arrived.
“Being Moxham’s a bad area, you drive up every street, there’s probably 10 houses vacant, should be torn down,” Shaffer said.
The blighted structures are symbolic of the neighborhood’s other issues.
“When I first moved in there, you could walk out my backyard onto the street,” Shaffer said. “Now I’ve got six-, seven-foot-high fences all the way around. I didn’t own a gun. Now I got three guns. I didn’t have a dog. Now I got a dog to attack you. You put your lawnmower out there – there’s people drive up the alley, if it’s sitting there, they’ll take it and leave. Every one of my doors have locks. ‘No Trespassing.’ I didn’t have none of that.”
‘A sense of relief’
An effort has been launched by the city and the Johnstown Redevelopment Authority to knock down blight, with funding through the Community Foundation for the Alleghenies and other nonprofit agencies.
Demolitions have taken place in several prominent areas, including the Strayer Street-Fairfield Avenue gateway, near Yutzy’s home, where more than a dozen structures were removed. There have been major projects, too, such as the razing of the century-old Conrad Building in downtown Johnstown after numerous failed attempts to repurpose it.
At a recent Johnstown City Council meeting, a list of 13 upcoming residential demolitions was approved, including the Barron Avenue duplex about which Yutzy complained.
All total, Johnstown issued 261 demolition permits from Jan. 1, 2019, through Nov. 24, 2021, according to information obtained from the city.
“It’s basically providing a sense of relief and a new beginning to those neighborhoods where the properties that were blighted, for many years now, we’re able to create green spaces, raised bed gardens, a potential project that may increase the value of their property through a side lot program,” JRA Executive Director Melissa Komar said. “We see it many different ways, both on the commercial side and the residential side.”
Not long ago, there were believed to be more than a thousand blighted structures in the city. How many remain now is uncertain, but Komar said she “can’t really say that there are many areas that are impacted as much as they were five years ago.”
Dubnansky made a rough estimate of “a couple thousand” vacant lots with about 500 to 600 blighted buildings.
“We’re going to be doing a field assessment of all properties in the city as soon as we have our code enforcement staff solidified,” Dubnansky said. “We will do a property assessment of all the properties in the city, so we’ll have better numbers by the early part of 2022 on exactly what we have left remaining in regards to blighted buildings in the city.”
With continued work, Komar thinks the city will “have a good handle on (blight) over the next two to three years because we also have funding sources now that are thinking more outside of just demolition as far as a blight elimination strategy.
“Now we are working diligently between the authority and the city and our local foundations for stabilization and rehabilitation programs. Those types of programs can eliminate a future demo.”
Effort to save homes
Susan Mann, president of the 1889 Foundation, said work needs to be done to prevent the existence of, “five years from now, the next set of blighted homes that we’re going to help to fund to take down.”
That’s why the 1889 Foundation, a nonprofit that promotes health and wellness, is contributing $500,000 to a project that will involve the JRA and Hosanna Industries, a faith-based organization located in Allegheny County that provides charitable construction and other assistance. Together, the groups will do home repair work for low-income individuals.
“It really resonated with us because it was looking at not only just stabilizing a home, but it was stabilizing a family,” Mann said. “It allowed for a family to remain in their home. It may be something as small as needing a new kitchen or that their roof was starting to cave in, but they just simply don’t have the resources to make those upgrades and maintain that house on their own.”
Meanwhile, the city is considering using $2 million for home repair assistance and $2 million to aid with home purchases – both of which could help reduce future blight – from the $30.7 million in American Rescue Plan money it will receive for COVID-19 pandemic relief.
Actions and accountability
In April 2020, the 23-member ad hoc Blight Task Force released a non-binding, 47-page Comprehensive Blight Strategy Plan for Johnstown. Five main recommendations were made. Three were connected to Pennsylvania Act 90 of 2010, the Neighborhood Blight Reclamation and Revitalization Act:
• Attach owners’ assets to remediate blight,
• Deny permits to owners with code violations or tax delinquency, and ...
• Encourage the Cambria County district attorney to charge repeat, serious code violators with criminal misdemeanors.
The committee additionally called for creating a land bank to acquire, manage and market properties, and demolishing unsafe structures and preparing the lots for reinvestment.
Members developed a statistical breakdown of the blight issue, using numbers from January 2019.
At the time, there were 871 vacant structures listed – with 544 owners living in Johnstown, 74 within 30 miles of Johnstown, 74 in Pennsylvania but more than 30 miles away, 172 outside of Pennsylvania and seven outside of the United States.
Winnie Branton, a member of the committee, explained the impact on the city, saying, “The cost of blight is not zero. We’re losing money, tax revenue, economic development opportunities, and the ability to retain and attract new residents because of these blighted structures.”
She added that “the cost of the status quo is staggering.”
Branton, a senior adviser with the Housing Alliance of Pennsylvania who lives in Philadelphia, emphasized the need to do inspections, educate tenants and landlords, and find uses for properties after a blighted structure has been demolished.
“It’s not just removing that structure,” Branton said. “How are we preparing that property for reinvestment? That’s the key piece of it. What comes after? It’s not just about the structure. What are we going to do with this land once we have it cleared?
“The other part of the strategy is trying to hold accountable those property owners who were just blatantly disregarding the rules. Those are the folks that just get under your skin. No matter how much slack you give them to make the improvements, correct the violations, they still don’t do it.”
Other tools are available, too, such as the recently adopted Pennsylvania Act 33 of 2021 that created a pre-registration requirement for potential bidders at tax sales, meaning counties and municipalities would be able to identify individuals or LLCs with delinquent taxes or municipal utility bills, along with those who have engaged in any unsafe property management.
“Is that going to solve all the problems? No,” Branton said, “but at least it gives some basic contact information to local governments when properties are transferred to LLCs, many of which may be out of state.”
‘Property maintenance’
Branton called code enforcement “the foundation of any blight strategy.”
Almost universally, the city’s current code enforcement is considered ineffective. Johnstown issued 2,520 code violations from Jan. 1, 2019, through Nov. 24, 2021, with only 376 fines having been paid, according to city records.
City Hall hopes change will soon come for the department that includes a supervisor and three field codes officers, including two who started in November, along with seasonal maintenance workers. A reassessment of the entire process is underway.
“We’re currently reconfiguring property maintenance, as far as codes enforcement, within the city currently, looking at what we can do to help improve that process. … So we’re trying to figure out how we better work with the local residents within the city to better maintain their properties, with the predominant issues typically being excessive trash being found on properties and high grass,” Dubnansky said.
One tool has been a $300 vacant property registration fee, in which the owner puts money into an account and then the city withdraws from it when maintenance work, such as mowing grass, is necessary.
The number of participants can change regularly, but Dubnansky said: “I know when we first looked at it here to do the update, we only had about six or seven people that were fully paid up through the city. I think we have almost a hundred people or so signed up, but only had a handful of people that actually paid the full amount at that time.”