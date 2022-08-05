SOMERSET – The number of families who receive meat, produce and other food items from the Somerset County Mobile Food Bank has grown over the past four months, said Benjamin Tawney, the bank’s executive director.
“We’ve surpassed 1,500 families served last month in Somerset through the mobile food bank, up more than 150 families from the 1,350 we served three or four months ago,” Tawney said.
He attributes the increase to inflation.
“There’s nothing else I can pinpoint now,” he said.
The Consumer Price Index increased 9.1% over the past 12 months, according to latest report, for June, by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
July CPI data are scheduled to be released Aug. 10.
In the June report, the “food at home” index rose 12.2% over the past 12 months, the largest 12-month increase since the period ending April 1979. All six major grocery store food group indexes increased over that span, with five of the six rising more than 10%.
St. Vincent de Paul Food for Families distribution center purchases food and supplies for local food banks in Cambria County. Director Tom Lehman said monetary donations have taken a hit, and food is more expensive.
“Donations are not as strong, with the way the economy is,” Lehman said. “So, things have slowed down in that sense, and money of course doesn’t go as far.
“A couple months ago, we could buy a case of fruit for $22, now it’s $30. I think everyone is feeling the hit from the economy. I don’t think there’s anything more to say about that.”
‘Make them stretch’
Community Action Partnership of Cambria County executive director Jeff Vaughn said the need has been steady for the two years since the COVID-19 pandemic, and now with inflation and potential recession.
“The symptoms are changing, but the disease is the same,” he said.
He said rental assistance and food are needs that rise to the top. CAPCC has helped with food drives and guiding clients to food banks.
“Donations have gone down a little. There’s not as much available money for people to donate,” he said.
“For Community Action, there’s been no fundraisers post-COVID, not even through mail campaigns. At the same time, need has continued to stay strong, and now its related to inflation and post-pandemic issues. So even what donations we do get, it doesn’t seem to carry as far.”
Amid inflation-driven need, organizations have been helped by money remaining from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, the economic stimulus bill passed Congress in 2020.
“A lot of agencies got CARES money two years ago and a two-year window to spend it,” Vaughn said. “It feels like we are past pandemic, but we still have that money, and that has given us money to purchase things to help clients.
“But this was an extra layer of funding, and it will run out soon, then we will have to figure out ways to get more donations or make them stretch farther.”
‘Cost of everything’
Franklin Street Food Pantry, by United Methodist Human Services, serves 420 people a month, said executive director Cheryl Bedick Keafer.
She said she doesn’t see more people coming to the food pantry because of inflation, though visitors have increased over the past two years.
“We have a large elderly population, and we are seeing many people who didn’t come out during the pandemic’s shutdown times,” she said.
“And right now, we definitely see the cost of everything has increased for everybody, they are commenting on that and we see it on what we purchase on top of what we get from food banks.”
Toilet paper was once an item people bought amid the pandemic panic. Now it’s an item that inflation has made hard to purchase for many.
“You hear people ask if they can have more toilet paper this week, because we don’t have enough to get that,” Bedick Keafer said. “SNAP benefits don’t buy nonfood items including paper products.”
Franklin Street United Methodist receives funding from the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture and serves people in the 15901 zip code. There are 18 food pantries serving different zip codes of Cambria County, Bedick Keafer said.
In addition to funding from the Department of Agriculture, her pantry relies on private donations.
“Donations have been down for the last couple years, and that’s been true for any nonprofit,” she said. “But we haven’t had to do anything super different. Our pantry director has been doing this for a decade, and she’s good about frugally finding everything we need, and we’ve even been able to give more than we had been.
“We have had no problem with what we’re able to give to folks – and we can serve more. I think the word is getting out more that pantries are open and ready to help.”
Bedick Keafer said the pantry serves people of all walks of life – from 68-year old women to young men looking for jobs.
“People are doing the best they can,” she said. “There is a lot of struggle going on. We’ve seen people trying their hardest to navigate this. We have to believe our neighbors living in instability have the heart to survive and thrive and are trying – just like we are.”
Russ O’Reilly is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @RussellOReilly.
