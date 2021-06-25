The past three weeks, I’ve had the opportunity to be on the road doing in- person keynote engagements and workshops again.
It had been a while, due to the global pandemic that altered all of our lives throughout the past year.
The so-called road has been fantastic. The energy level, being in front of people, and how we feed off of each other made me realize how great “in-person” is when compared to “virtual.”
There is more engagement.
There’s more energy.
What we learned through this pandemic is that virtual presentations, keynotes, workshops and webinars work. And, they’re here to stay because if we have a choice between no presentation, no keynote, no workshop, no webinar, or a virtual one, that is an easy choice.
You definitely should do virtual because it brings tremendous value.
In-person brings more value.
It definitely has a higher level of interaction and engagement, but it also has a negative and a cost associated with it.
The travel time, the wear and tear that the travel has on your body and your energy level, and the cost of the travel are factors to consider. So, if you want to say that an in-person engagement is a 93 to 95 score, a virtual is probably an 87 or 88.
I’m a believer in the effectiveness of the combination of virtual and in-person events and appearances. A best-case scenario involves your ability to maximize the benefits of both.
There will be people who won’t necessarily want to have an in-person presentation or keynote workshop, but they’ll do the virtual one.
If you are able to leverage the power of storytelling with the tenets of successful communication, messaging and storytelling, virtual can work.
First, remember “less is more.” Second, “use inflection and the power of silence.”
Both of these draw in people when you’re in the virtual setting.
The “less is more” involves your focus on one big idea for that presentation. Make it a theme around the webinar, the keynote, the workshop. Then have supporting storytelling pillars of that big idea.
Drill down into the big idea in a memorable fashion. Use contrast, large and small imagery, not just reading to someone on a deck.
Whether in-person or virtual, use contrasting images, focus on “less is more” and don’t read to us. We all get frustrated when people are reading to us during a presentation.
Yet, many of us still do the same thing when we put together our slides, and that’s because we’re using the slide as a crutch.
Instead, use it as a memory enhancer.
Have a big image up that reminds you to talk about one topic on that slide.
Have a one word or one statistic – and not just a statistic. Use a statistic that makes an impact. A statistic that’s so easy for everyone to understand.
One that I use is 58% of employees would rather trust a stranger than their boss. There’s no one who sees that, that isn’t impacted by the statistic. It works.
If you engage the audience by forcing them on Zoom to talk to you and engage and interact, then that virtual presentation, webinar, keynote or workshop can have an impact that’s almost as much as the in-person workshop.
I love being back on the road. You can feel the energy of the room, the engagement, the interaction. But I also know from doing more than a hundred virtual keynotes workshops and presentations during the pandemic that they still made a good impact.
The major takeaways were still there.
People were still able to be influenced and engaged.
It’s just that in-person is a little more engaging, although it’s also more taxing on the body, takes more time and costs more money.
Now that we have two options and they’re both accepted, let’s embrace them both. Let’s use the key tenets of successful communication so that we can truly leverage the power of storytelling as leaders.
Author and marketing trailblazer Dave Mastovich has helped companies transform their messaging and improve their marketing ROI for decades. He’s founder and CEO of MASSolutions, host of the No BS Marketing podcast and author of the book Get Where You Want to Go Through Marketing, Selling and Story Telling. His blog, Light Reading, has been featured in over 50 media outlets with readership of more than 1 million.
