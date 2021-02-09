A Listie man charged with possessing more than $12,000 in methamphetamine in a traffic stop in June will now face federal charges in the case.
Somerset County District Attorney Jeff Thomas said U.S. Attorney Scott Brady's office agreed to take over the case against 31-year-old Terrell Robinson Ickes in the wake of a recent state court ruling on vehicle searches that might have jeopardized their investigation.
In a decision viewed as a victory for civil rights advocates in January, Pennsylvania's Supreme Court ruled that police must meet stricter standards and obtained a signed search warrant before searching a vehicle.
Until that point, searches were permitted when investigators had reason to believe contraband was present – oftentimes reasons such as the odor of marijuana.
A Philadelphia man who was subject to a 2016 search challenged that rationale to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court and won in January, resulting in a precedent-setting decision.
"At the time of (Ickes') arrest in June, the search of his vehicle was lawful," Thomas said. "But after sitting down and talking with Assistant U.S. Attorney Arnold Bernard ... we agreed it was the right decision for them to take on the case, because we're not held to those standards under the federal Constitution."
Ickes' arrest occurred seven months prior to the state Supreme Court's ruling in the Philadelphia case.
But given that more than 5 1/2 ounces of meth was seized at the traffic stop – 160 grams – transferring the case to the federal level was the right thing to do, Thomas said.
Ickes is the son of Somerset County Commissioner Pamela Tokar-Ickes.
At the time of his arrest, investigators said his vehicle was stopped inside the Roof Garden Mobile Home Park following a tip that the vehicle was carrying a "large quantity" of drugs for a sale. Cash and paraphernalia were also found in the search.
Ickes continues fighting the case. His county-level defense attorney, Matthew Zatko, argued that the search was illegal from the outset.
Ickes will now be represented by Pittsburgh Defense Attorney Komron Maknoon.
In a brief conference before U.S. Magisterial District Judge Keith Pesto on Tuesday, both sides agreed to set Ickes' formal arraignment for Wednesday on his federal charges.
Ickes was previously free on bond. He was picked up for processing and a temporary detention order is in place until a separate detention hearing can be held Friday, Pesto said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.