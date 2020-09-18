SOMERSET – A Listie man was ordered on Friday to stand trial, accused of stashing about 6 ounces of methamphetamine in his vehicle, authorities said.
Terrell Robison Ickes, 30, was ordered to Somerset County court following a 190-minute preliminary hearing before District Judge Kenneth Johnson, of Somerset. Ickes was represented by attorney Matthew Zatko, of Somerset.
District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas and Assistant District Attorney Aaron Ling called county Detective Todd Sherle to testify to the events of June 23.
Detectives were conducting an ongoing investigation into suspected drug trafficking at 108 Lillian Lane, Sherle said.
Detectives received a tip from a confidential informant that someone named Harold would arrive driving a black Chevrolet Cruze with leather interior, a touch screen on the dash board and 6 ounces of methamphetamine.
"We observed a black Chevy Cruze with leather interior and a touch screen on the dash show up at that location that day," he said.
Sherle said Ickes was at the wheel and the detective testified that drug dealers sometimes use phony names.
Sherle said that Ickes later told him that he was "just trying to make a quick, easy buck."
Zatko asked what probable cause detectives had to search the vehicle.
Sherle said detectives did not obtain a search warrant. Sherle could not say if Ickes gave them permission to search the vehicle or if the meth was in plain sight.
"I don't recall," he said.
Thomas was quick to say that the black Chevrolet arrived at the same location the informant had indicated.
At times, tempers grew heated with shouts from both sides over repeated questions and answers. Johnson called for calm.
After the proceeding, both sides gave their views.
"I think it's clear from the testimony today that Mr. Ickes was involved in a drug transaction at the Roof Garden Trailer Park that day," Thomas said. "It's unfortunate that the defense council has chose – through smoke and mirrors – to try to obscure that fact that his client is a large scale drug dealer."
Zatko called it an illegal search.
"I've been convinced from day one that there was no probable cause to warrant a search of Mr. Ickes' vehicle," he said.
Ickes is charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is free on bond.
