SOMERSET – A Listie man who allegedly told police he was “just trying to make a quick, easy buck,” was arrested Tuesday on charges of dealing methamphetamine.
Somerset County detectives charged Terrell Robison Ickes, 30, with drug possession and intent to deliver after discovering about 6 ounces of the alleged drug in his car at a Lillian Lane address near Somerset, court documents say.
He was arraigned Tuesday by District Judge Douglas Bell and placed in Somerset County Prison after failing to post $15,000 bond.
Detectives said in the criminal complaint they were investigating the Lillian Lane residence in the Roof Garden Mobile Home Park for suspected drug activity and learned Ickes was planning to make a delivery there on Tuesday.
When he arrived at about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Ickes parked in a neighboring driveway. When he was unable to identify the mobile home resident, detectives detained Ickes and searched his vehicle.
During the arrest process, Ickes told detectives he was “just trying to make a quick, easy buck,” the criminal complaint says.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday before District Judge Kenneth Johnson in Somerset.
