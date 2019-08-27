The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has appealed a recent ruling from the state Office of Open Records that was in favor of state Rep. Frank Burns’ efforts to find out how many liquor licenses are available for auction.
Burns said in legal papers served at his office, the PLCB wrote that the number of liquor licenses it plans to auction is “confidential propriety information or a trade secret subject to protection from public disclosure.”
The matter will now go to the Commonwealth Court, according to a release from Burns’ office.
Burns said the PLCB initially refused to comply with his Right-to-Know Law request seeking a countywide breakdown of the total number of licenses the public agency has available to auction, prompting him to ask for a ruling from the state’s Office of Open Records.
In July, the OOR issued a final determination and order in Burns’ favor.
As a senior member of the House Liquor Control Committee, Burns noted that the information the PLCB is trying to conceal is critical to doing his job.
Last month, the House held a hearing on House Bill 1644, which would allow a significant number of additional restaurant licenses to be created.
“How could any elected official make an informed vote on this bill without knowing the number of restaurant licenses the LCB has to auction?” Burns said. “With (PLCB) cooperation, we are forced to guess, which could inadvertently flood the market with additional licenses, hurting small business owners. The public didn’t elect us to guess when making decisions that affect them.”
Burns said he’s seeking the information because he believes the PLCB is handling its auction of reactivated licenses in a manner that gives it an unfair market advantage over mom-and-pop restaurants and bars.
In addition, Burns said those owners are seeing the licenses they already hold devalued in what he alleges is the PLCB’s “quest to maximize its own profit to boost state coffers.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.