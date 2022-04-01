JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – A bar in Johnstown’s Cambria City neighborhood has been temporarily closed for allegedly violating the city’s ordinance for sexually oriented businesses.
Liquid Currency, at 313 Second Ave., has reportedly been having exotic dancers perform on occasion, according to information on its Facebook page.
A notice to vacate the premises was posted by the city’s codes department on Thursday.
City law requires such activity to be permitted by the Community and Economic Development Department. No permit was issued, according to City Manager Ethan Imhoff.
The ordinance also prohibits sexually orientated businesses from operating within 1,000 feet of numerous other businesses and nonprofits, including “a church, a house of worship, and ancillary social or entertainment buildings related to church activities,” which would seem to prevent Liquid Currency from being permitted due to its proximity to a local church.
“Operating an illegal sexually oriented business in a neighborhood close to churches and homes won’t be tolerated in the city,” Imhoff said. “This is a business that has been in violation of the law for several months now. The city contacted the business owners in an attempt to mediate the situation and they ignored us. After continued violations, the city was left with no choice but to close the business.”
Imhoff said the owners recently met with city officials to discuss the matter.
The owners could not immediately be reached for comment on Friday.
“Right now, they’re legally shut down,” Johnstown Community and Economic Development Director John Dubnansky said. “They can’t operate until they go through an appeal process. Right now, we’re going to be working with them, so they can take an appeal to our zoning board.
“Ultimately, that meeting will occur probably sometime later this month when a decision will be made. They can plead a case about why they would want to remain open and adhere to our ordinances. A decision will be made by the zoning board at that time whether they can open without any additional things that need to be done or not be allowed to open. That’s the next step.”
A shooting occurred outside of the bar in mid-March. Imhoff said that incident did not have anything to do with the alleged codes violation in regards to the strippers.
