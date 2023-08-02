LILLY, Pa. – A regional police force serving the Cresson-Lilly area would be an asset for everybody, Lilly Borough Council President William Patterson said on Wednesday.
“I think it’s the way we are eventually going to go,” he said during the council meeting.
Patterson was reporting to Lilly’s council about a July 11 meeting that he attended with representatives from Cresson Borough, Cresson Township and Washington Township.
The regional police force committee meeting included a report on the Department of Community and Economic Development-sponsored regional police study.
The meeting also included representatives from the state police and Cambria County District Attorney Gregory Neugebauer.
“They are all on board with trying to help us do this regional police force,” Patterson said.
The study included estimated annual costs for each municipality and a proposed governing structure. Lilly would pay about $24,000 a year, Patterson said.
“We need somebody to step up and be the leader of how we are going to do this,” he said. “It’s not going to be me. It has to be somebody who has the time to do it.”
Patterson estimated a regional force covering the four municipalities is at least two or three years down the road. Other municipalities could also come on board.
“It makes a lot of sense,” Patterson said. “There is a lot of opportunity for growth.”
Meanwhile, Cresson Borough police are expected to start patrolling Lilly next month under a $1,000-a-month contract approved last month in Lilly.
Cresson council tabled the contract approval at its July 10 meeting because its newest officers were still in training. Contract approval is expected at Monday’s council meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.