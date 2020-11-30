A Lilly man was jailed Sunday, accused of stabbing a man with a knife during a dispute over items taken from an apartment, authorities said.
State police in Ebensburg charged Patrick Anderson Rourke, 31, of the 500 block of Main Street, with aggravated assault and simple assault.
According to a criminal complaint, Rourke confronted a man at an apartment complex on Sunday about items that were taken from his apartment. As the dispute escalated, Rourke allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed the man in the chest and right bicep, the complaint said.
An upstair's neighbor who heard the commotion pulled Rourke off of the man. Rourke was reportedly still holding the knife, the complaint said.
The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was treated for two serious stab wounds. Troopers said they found a knife and a large amount of blood on the outside porch area.
Rourke was arraigned by on-call District Judge Michael Musulin, of Johnstown, and sent to Cambria County Prison, after failing to post 10% of $80,000 bond.
