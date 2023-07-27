LILLY, Pa. – Since starting to compete in the National Senior Games local athlete Glenn Marinak has aimed to earn gold in a track and field event.
This year, he accomplished that feat, not once, but twice.
“I was just thrilled,” Marinak said. “It was an adrenaline rush winning national titles.”
Those wins were for the high jump with a 1.5-meter leap and 45.17-meter javelin throw in the 50 to 54 mens age group.
The Lilly native was one of more than 11,000 athletes ages 50 to 104 that came together in Pittsburgh this year from 50 states, Canada, Mexico, Germany and Barbados to compete in the National Senior Games.
“It was a fantastic experience, and I’m looking forward to competing not only in the 2025 Senior Games, but some of the USATF masters competitions they hold throughout the country,” Marinak said.
The senior games date back to 1985 in St. Louis, Missouri, where a group formed the first U.S. National Senior Sports Organization with the vision of promoting “healthy lifestyles for adults through education, fitness and sport.”
The first official competition came in the fall of the same year with the inaugural National Senior Olympic Games held in 1987.
From then on, the competition evolved into what 11,576 athletes competed in this year: a 20-sport, biennial event for men and women – the largest multi-sport event in the world for seniors.
Most athletes qualify by placing in the top four of their age group, while others qualify either by place or the minimum performance standard.
Marinak earned a spot in six track and field sports for this year’s games – 50-meter dash, 100-meter dash, discus, shot put, high jump and javelin – but entered his strongest three – shot put, javelin and high jump.
Other competitions range from golf and swimming to pickleball, bowling and more.
Athletes have to qualify the previous year to the upcoming national contest, and for Marinak, the events happen to be in his backyard.
“When I saw it was in Pittsburgh, I said I definitely have to do this,” he said.
In the months leading up to the games, the 53-year-old prepared by exercising a lot, stretching, doing weight training and practicing in different events.
“He analyzes every aspect of his events and he knows every one of his competitors,” Lois Smith said. “He works hard.”
She’s the coach for the Mountain Top Track and Field Club, where Marinak’s children participate, and took on the athlete when he expressed an interest in track and field around five years ago.
Marinak found out through Smith about the masters portion of the club for adults and was introduced to the senior games.
He had an interest in track and field from his time in high school, but never got to participate because of baseball.
In 2018, the Lilly native took part in his first National Senior Games and continued to compete with the exception of the COVID-19 pandemic years when the event was canceled.
Smith said she was at work when she found out about Marinak’s gold wins and literally jumped out of her chair when hearing the news.
“It’s just amazing that he accomplished that,” she said.
Smith described Marinak as someone who’s “motivated in all aspects of his life and it just spills over into sports.”
“He’s just a great role model to his boys and our kids,” she added.
Marinak credited Smith and his family for their support throughout his competitions for helping him get gold this year and noted that having their backing makes the wins so much better.
In addition to Marinak, nine other Pennsylvania residents took home national titles this year, increasing the state’s gold medal count to 187 with 496 overall. The commonwealth ranks third in total behind Ohio and Florida.
For a complete list of results, visit nsga.com/results-2023.
