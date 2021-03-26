A Girl Scout troop leader in Lilly Borough will appear in district court Wednesday, accused of stealing more than $8,000 from the scouts.
Barbara Jean George, 49, of the 5300 block of Portage Street, Lilly, is charged with felony counts of theft by unlawful taking and theft by failing to make required disposition of funds and a misdemeanor count of tampering with records.
She was the leader of Troop 46508 and Troop 16103.
“Girl Scouts Western Pennsylvania (GSWPA) takes the resources girls earn through participating in our product programs very seriously,” the organization said in a statement on Friday. “Barbara George is no longer a volunteer with GSWPA. We are unable to comment further on the charges at this time.”
According to the state police Organized Crime Task Force, George allegedly failed to deposit $7,990 from the troops’ 2020 Girl Scout Cookie sale and $486.20 from the 2019 Girl Scout Magazine Nuts and Candy sale.
She also is alleged to have made $4,526.82 in unauthorized debit card expenditures for Troop 46508 and $481.33 in unauthorized debit card expenditures for Troop 16103.
The alleged thefts occurred from January 2019 to January 2021.
George allegedly gave forged/altered bank records to GSWPA in April for Troop 16103 when asked to provide them for an audit, state police said.
George insisted she did nothing wrong in a two-page statement to The Tribune-Democrat on Friday.
“No money has been stolen from GSWPA,” George said.
“The whole situation has to do with my not obeying GSWPA. I found a way to follow the rules and still help the girls reach their goals and I am now paying for being a strong independent woman like I teach my girls to be.
“Shame on GSWPA.”
The entire statement can be read online.
George was arraigned by District Judge John Prebish, of Cresson, and freed on $10,000 unsecured bond.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
