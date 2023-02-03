LILLY, Pa. – A Mainline fire company received federal funding this week.

Lilly Community Volunteer Fire Company was awarded $45,714 through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Assistance to Firefighters Grants Program, U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair, said.

“Providing access to the resources, training, and equipment that these fire departments need is one of my top priorities in Congress, and I remain incredibly grateful for the work that our volunteer firefighters do to protect life and property across our district,” Joyce said.

