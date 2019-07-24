U.S. Rep. John Joyce, R-Blair County, called former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s testimony on Wednesday, concerning President Donald Trump and Russia’s attack on the 2016 election process, a “Groundhog Day” episode, referencing the movie in which the same events repeat themselves over and over.
Mueller answered questions from the House Intelligence and House Judiciary committees about his investigation that did not establish Trump’s campaign coordinated with the Russians.
His team could not conclude Trump obstructed the investigation, but also determined the president could not be exonerated.
Mueller frequently reiterated information from the report he issued earlier this year when testifying.
“As a representative from rural Pennsylvania, I am quite familiar with ‘Groundhog Day,’ and that’s exactly what Robert Mueller’s testimony today reminded me of,” said Joyce, whose 13th Congressional District includes Johnstown, in a released statement. “Just as Mr. Mueller warned us before he appeared, he did not offer any additional information beyond his report, which we already knew did not conclude that President Trump colluded with the Russians or committed obstruction of justice.”
Joyce described the hearing as “a giant waste of taxpayer time” that “brought out the worst of Washington” and, in his opinion, showed Democrats do not want to work at addressing serious issues facing the country.
U.S. Rep. Glenn “G.T.” Thompson, R-Centre County, from the 15th Congressional District, expressed similar thoughts about the hearing, stating, “Today’s hearing with former Special Counsel Robert Mueller brings a long overdue conclusion. After two years, 30 million taxpayer dollars, 500 witness interviews, and nearly 2,800 subpoenas, no criminal conspiracy or collusion was found.
“The American public wants this episode behind us, and we owe it to them to focus on the many challenges facing our country.”
