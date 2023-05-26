NANTY GLO, Pa. – Before she transferred to Blacklick Valley High School in seventh grade, senior Riley Lisica attended classes in Baltimore.
Moving from a big city with huge classes to a place such as Nanty Glo where every student in a grade knows each other was an adjustment, but it was one she welcomed, she said.
Looking around at her peers on Friday dressed in black and silver robes for graduation, she couldn’t help but smile.
“It’s like graduating with your family,” Lisica said.
After high school, Lisica will join the United States Marine Corps. She joked that, upon reviewing all her options, she decided on the hardest one.
Lisica was one of 46 graduates celebrated during Blacklick Valley’s ceremony in front of a an auditorium packed full of their families and friends.
Andrew Smith said he was somewhat nervous about walking across the stage to get his diploma, but was glad to have reached the end of his schooling, while George Zaborowski added that he was looking forward to getting his diploma.
Waiting in the cafeteria before going into the auditorium, Christopher Clark stood in awe of the upcoming ceremony. Clark said the realization that his high school career has come to an end hadn’t sunk in yet.
“I don’t think I’ll believe it until after it ends,” he said. “It’s going to be tough saying goodbye to all these people.”
The senior expected the reality of the moment would settle in around August when he wouldn’t have to show up for football camp.
Alexander Babel said he felt like life had been somewhat slow-paced up until this point, but now is quickly accelerating – although he admitted that he was ready to be done with high school and move on to the next part of his life. He’ll attend Pennsylvania Highlands Community College in the fall for culinary studies.
Before the students could take off for their futures, a handful of speakers at Friday’s event offered some advice and guidance to help them in life.
That included pastor Geno Bartoletti, who offered his “reflections.” He told the Blacklick Valley class of 2023 to seek wisdom; don’t be afraid to ask for advice; view setbacks as just part of the journey; and never let the future rattle them.
He assured them that they’d rise to meet any challenge.
Salutatorian Alice Farabaugh spoke to her peers about the road to graduation and all the milestones they achieved.
“We waited and waited for this day,” she said, adding that the students even counted down the minutes until classes were done.
Farabaugh pointed out that while they focused on the future, the group may have missed out on appreciating the present. She told her fellow graduates to always take in all of life’s wonders, and she wished them luck in the future.
“Every single one of us will miss some aspect of it,” she said of high school.
For father Luke Llewellyn, attending his son’s graduation was a point of pride. He described his son, Randall, as his right-hand man, as well as his fishing and hunting buddy.
Luke Llewellyn works for PennDOT and his son plans to join him there after graduation.
“Including preschool, this is 14 years in the making,” he said. “It’s a huge accomplishment for him.”
