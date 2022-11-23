IDAHO FALLS, Idaho – Sara "Sally" Ann (Dibert Suppes) Ashman has seen a man walk on the moon, traveled through Europe, witnessed the rise and fall of Johnstown steel, read countless books – and lived through The Great Depression, two World Wars and the times of 20 U.S. presidents.
And on Wednesday she turned 110 years old.
"She's lived through extraordinary times," her daughter, Sara "Sally" Cifrese, said.
The Johnstown native now lives with Cifrese, 80, in Idaho, but she gets up every morning by herself, dresses and attends breakfast.
Afterward, Ashman uses an iPad to read the New York Times Digest, a tradition she's kept for nearly all of her life.
She used to do the crossword every day but now has some trouble because she doesn't know many of the modern celebrities.
However, she still does the math puzzles.
In addition to the Times, she used to read the The New Yorker each week, but the magnifying glass she has doesn't make the words big enough.
'I have my brain'
Ashman has been a devout reader her entire life and always loved doing puzzles.
The super-centenarian said a lot of her senses have gone with age – sight, hearing, taste – but she's still got her wits about her.
"I have my brain, thank God," Ashman said.
She was born Nov. 23, 1912, in the now demolished 100 Valley Pike – the former Surf 'N Turf Inn.
Ashman's family resided there before their home was completed next door at 116 Valley Pike.
Her grandfather, George Plitt Suppes, owned most of the land in that area before it was developed and his son, George Osborne Suppes – Ashman's father and first president of Johnstown Bank and Trust – provided a comfortable living for his family. Marion Dibert Suppes was her mother and Scott Dibert her maternal grandfather.
She grew up on with tennis courts behind the house – a favorite game she played throughout her life – and graduated valedictorian from both Cochran Junior High and Johnstown High School.
In 1934 she graduated cum laude from Bryn Mawr College.
Family, community
Cifrese said her mother had a passion for mathematics, but due to the politics of the time was unable to pursue those studies.
Instead, she studied art history at Bryn Mawr.
She met her future husband, Wilbur M. Ashman, who would become head administrator of Conemaugh Valley Memorial Hospital, on the tennis courts behind her house.
In 1936 the two were wed and thereafter had three children, George "Jeff" S. Ashman, Cifrese and Thomas W. Ashman, before moving to Westmont.
While her husband ran the medical facility, Ashman spent many years volunteering there.
George Ashman said his mother was instrumental in helping his father travel and recruit interns from around the country to work at Conemaugh – many of whom returned to Johnstown to open practices.
Despite being more than a century old, Ashman recalls a lot from her life.
She remembers learning to knit at 4 when she made gaiters to send to soldiers during World War I, the city-wide blackouts during World War II in case of an Axis attack on the U.S., how much of a bustling place Johnstown used to be – and the 1936 and 1977 floods.
'One of three sisters'
Ashman lived on her own until she was 100.
She and her husband used to winter in Naples, Florida, but after her husband's passing and as she got older the travel was a little much.
So, she stayed in Florida full-time until 2012 when she moved in with Cifrese in Idaho Falls, Idaho.
Living to be 110 is somewhat of a surprise for the super-centenarian, but she takes it a day at a time, adding that every year of her life has had joy.
"It's not something she ever expected, but she's like an Eveready battery," Cifrese said. "She just keeps going."
George Ashman is also pleased with the situation.
"It's just amazing," he said.
Although, he also noted that his mother has good genetics.
"She's one of three sisters and each of the three sisters lived into their 90s and her mother lived into her 90s," George Ashman said.
He still talks to his mother regularly and credits her and his father for imparting on him and his siblings a sense of hard work, compassion for others and conscientiousness.
Cifrese said the family matriarch was always an encouraging and supportive figure.
Her brother agreed.
"She was very caring," he said. "Loved her children – loved her grandchildren."
These days, Cifrese said her mother spends most of her time in her comfortable chair alternating between napping and reading during the day.
