Gallery on Gazebo is decking those halls and trimming those trees.
The Hall of Trees will be on display Friday through Jan. 10 at the art gallery, 140 Gazebo Place, downtown Johnstown, and will feature 12 trees decorated by local artists, organizations and businesses.
The opening of the exhibit is being held in conjunction with Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership's Hometown Christmas Stroll, to be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday on Main Street.
Rosemary Pawlowski, director the gallery, said she wanted to do something special for the holidays that would get the community involved and show off its talents.
"People still have an interest in the holidays – and even though it's a very difficult time, they still have that desire to be out and express themselves," she said. "The people who have said they'll do trees, whether they're artists or businesses, many of them are expressing how they feel about things and their tree is almost like a story."
Themed tree contributors include Celestial Brides, JWF Industries, Concentrix, Macaroni Kid, Salvatore Hairstyling, Cambria County Library, Mindy Burris, Wye Knot, Garden Club of Johnstown, Cricket Wireless, Mark and Cindy Ed and Sandy Wirfel.
"Everyone is doing something that they're really passionate about and using the trees to express it," Pawlowski said.
Joann Trabold, executive assistant at JWF Industries, said staff there wanted to be involved with Hall of Trees to show their support for the community.
"There's a lot of good things going on in Johnstown and we're happy to be part of it," she said. "(President and CEO) Bill (Polacek) is very big on giving back to the community and this one of our little ways to show that we care."
Trabold said the JWF tree, decorated in blues and golds representing JFW's colors, is in tribute to employee Jeff Conjelko, who died Oct. 21 in a work-related accident.
"It's important to remember him," she said. "It's a wonderful time of the year and we want to show support for him and his family."
Visitors coming to the exhibit will be able to vote for their favorite tree, and a cash prize will be awarded to the creator of the most popular display.
Attendees also will be entered into a Christmas-themed basket drawing.
In addition, the boutique will be selling holiday items.
Pawlowski said Hall of Trees is something else for people to see when they come downtown.
"We hope there will be some smiles through the masks," she said. "We want people to come in and experience the trees and get a little bit of a lift."
The exhibit sponsor is First National Bank.
Gallery hours are 4 to 8 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. The gallery will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas days.
The exhibit is free and open to the public.
Those attending are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
For more information, call 814-539-4345 or www.galleryongazebo.org.
