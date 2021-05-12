Robb Luther felt disconnected from the Republican Party.
So he became a Libertarian.
Not long afterward, Luther decided to run in the special election for the 59th Legislative District's seat in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives that opened following the death of Rep. Mike Reese, a Republican.
“I think it's important the people understand that there is a third party out there,” Luther said.
He broke from the GOP due to the party's reaction to President Donald Trump's loss in 2020, when the former president and many of his supporters alleged the election was stolen from him.
“The whole Trump reelection was painful to watch,” Luther said. “The outrage on voter fraud, I didn't see it, so I could not connect with this idea that it was a completely fraudulent election. It just seems like with the Republican Party, that was the hill they wanted to die on. It just wasn't for me. And, not to mention, the Republican Party in general has just been spendy, they have not been fiscally conservative. So some of those core ideals just seem to be missing from the party in general. There's not a party that's more fiscally conservative than the Libertarian.”
Luther, whose family has lived in the Ligonier Valley since before the Revolutionary War, works as a marketing professional with a Pittsburgh firm and runs a small hobby homestead with chickens, rabbits and mushrooms.
“I'm in no way, shape or form a politician,” he said.
Luther supports school vouchers because he believes “choice in education breeds innovation.”
He calls himself “a big proponent for the elimination of property tax, specifically at the residential level.”
“I'm a proponent for people being able to own their own homes,” Luther said. “And as long as you're paying a property tax and you can get kicked out of your home if you don't pay that property tax you can never truly own your own home. I want to see a reformed property tax across the board.”
Luther also wants the state to reconsider how emergency powers are handled in Pennsylvania to make sure “the governor can't unilaterally shut down the state” and instead have the process “go through legislative approval before that can happen after a certain period of time anyhow.”
Luther, who contracted the virus, said: “I understand how bad COVID sucks, but, at the same time, I think people have to be able to have a choice. And I don't think that we can completely shut down businesses and put businesses out of business in order to protect everyone. I understood at the beginning, shutting down for 21 days just to make sure we kind of understood how things were, was OK. But, at some point, you have to allow businesses, you have to allow people to make decisions. I think trying to remove that decision-making process from the people is not something that I support.”
