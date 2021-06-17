STATE COLLEGE – The Ligonier Valley softball team had made history even before stepping onto the field for Thursday's PIAA Class 2A softball championship game against Line Mountain at Penn State's Beard Field.
This was Ligonier's first trip to a state final in any sport.
Line Mountain denied the Rams the gold medal, winning 1-0 on a walk-off hit by Kaely Walshaw in the bottom of the ninth inning.
Ligonier coach Mark Zimmerman and his players were visibly disappointed after the loss, but knew that they had accomplished much in their first season as a member of the Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League, going 22-3 behind junior ace pitcher Madison Griffin.
"When you put a lot into it, the end comes hard," Zimmerman said. "They were trying to do something that's never been done in our school's history."
"Obviously, we wanted to win," senior Kaylie Johnston said. "Looking back, I know I improved a lot, and I think all of our seniors can say that."
After 8 1/2 scoreless innings in a pitchers' duel between Griffin and Line Mountain (22-3) senior hurler Kya Matter, Walshaw's double in the bottom of the ninth drove home Brooke Barwick with the winning run.
Both starting pitchers collected 17 strikeouts. Matter allowed just two hits – both singles.
"It was a very close game, with two good teams going at it," Zimmerman said. "Usually, one run is going to decide it."
In the bottom of the ninth, Aspen Walker singled with one out and Barwick took over as a courtesy runner.
Down in the count 0-2, Walshaw lined a ball up the gap in left-center field and Barwick raced all the way home with the winning run.
Johnston was the only Ligonier hitter to reach second base, in the top of the seventh, on a single and sacrifice bunt.
Jordan Hofecker had a single in the second inning for the Rams' other hit.
Matter almost ended the game in the eighth, lining a drive off the fence in left for a double. But Griffin got out of the inning.
Walker and Walshaw both had singles in the seventh, but were stranded when Griffin struck out the next two batters.
Then Line Mountain took the title with Walshaw's hit in the ninth.
Griffin voiced disappointment at finishing as a PIAA runner-up, but said the Ligonier team exceeded expectations this season, and called being in the state title game "a bit surreal."
She added: "I want to be back here again next year."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.