The Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce will kick off its Ligonier Valley Restaurant Tour beginning Jan. 25.
The tour celebrates the restaurants in and around the Ligonier Valley giving passport holders an opportunity to get rewarded while experiencing new eateries and rediscovering old favorites.
Passport holders have a mission of visiting every restaurant on the tour between Jan. 25 and April 30.
Participating restaurants reward passport holders with various discounts and perks, such as free wine tasting, free appetizers, free desserts and 20% off an entree.
Participants will conclude the tour by turning in a completed passport to the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce office on or before May 1 to be entered to win a $200 Ligonier Experience gift basket.
Passport cost is $5 and is available at the Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce office, Carol and Dave’s Roadhouse, and Abigail’s Coffeehouse.
Information: 724-238-4200 or www.Ligonier.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.