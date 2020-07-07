Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce is seeking photos representing Ligonier during all seasons for the 2021 calendar contest.
Photos should be recognizable as the Ligonier Valley and can include scenic landscapes, special events and landmarks.
Deadline for submissions is July 24, and winners will be chosen and notified no later than Aug. 14. Winning photos will be featured in the 2021 calendar. Winners will receive $25.
All photos must be submitted as color prints or on CD or flash drive.
Each photo must be labeled with the photographer’s name, address and phone number on the reverse side.
Watermarks on photos may disqualify the entry.
Entries should be sent to Ligonier Valley Chamber of Commerce, 120 E. Main St., Ligonier, Pa. 15658.
Information: 724-238-4200.
