LIGONIER, Pa. – The Ligonier Township man shot and killed by police Sunday was “aggressively” approaching officers with a long-bladed “machete” moments prior to the gunfire, investigators said.
The Westmoreland County Detective Bureau continues to investigate the officer-involved shooting in order to determine whether the use of deadly force was justified, Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said in a release to media.
She identified the man killed in the incident as Robbie Thomas Saunders, 59, of Ligonier Township.
Ziccarelli’s office said reports of a domestic disturbance initially sent police to the scene.
The incident occurred at a home along Gravel Hill Road, which is southwest of Route 271 and the village of Waterford.
Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees confirmed Sunday a Ligonier Township man was transported to Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, but died from his injuries after arriving.
An autopsy was being conducted to determine the cause and manner of death, he said.
