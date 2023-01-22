LIGONIER, Pa. – More than 50 ice sculptures of every kind, carriage rides and more drew large crowds to Ligonier on Saturday and Sunday for the borough’s annual Ice Fest.
Visitors and residents alike roamed the Diamond and surrounding streets, taking in the sights and stopping in the local stores.
“It’s just nice to be here,” Judy Santa said. She and her husband, John, got their bag of kettle corn and were on their way to explore the offerings on Sunday.
The pair live in the area and make a point to visit the Ice Fest annually.
“It’s a nice thing that they do,” John Santa said.
The couple complimented the atmosphere created by the event, as well as treats such as kettle corn, ice cream and Mexican hot chocolate.
Anna Brown, 6, zipped between each ice sculpture, admiring the design and telling her mother, Fran, to take her photo. The youngster said she was having a lot of fun exploring with her younger brother, Thomas.
“I like that some of them are my favorite things,” Anna Brown said of the ice sculptures. She noted that the unicorn statue was her favorite.
Andrea Dexter and her son, Sam, were also appreciating the numerous sculptures. They stopped and snapped a photo of each as they made their way around the area.
Andrea Dexter said she appreciates the variety of sculptures, adding that she and her son visit the festival every year and have done so for quite some time. She said she has a photo of her son with an impressive dolphin statue from when he was a child.
The statues, provided by DiMartino Ice, ranged from crayons and baseball players to a penguin in a scarf, a wagon, a turtle and other animals, and famous characters such as Grogu – better known as Baby Yoda – from the “Star Wars” TV series “The Mandalorian.”
In addition to the offerings, there were free concerts both days. Big Fat Jazz entertained crowds on Saturday and Candle in the Wind did so on Sunday. Many stores also offered sales in honor of the event.
For more information, visit www.ligonier.com or www.facebook.com/VisitLigonier.
