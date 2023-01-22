Johnstown, PA (15901)

Today

Light snow during the morning will give way to snow showers during the afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid 30s. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around before midnight. Low 27F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%.