LIGONIER – Kilts, bagpipes and all things Scottish were the order of the day Sunday at Idlewild Park as hundreds of people attended the second and last day of the 61st annual Ligonier Highland Games.
Rick Wonderly, Ligonier Highland Games executive director, said Sunday afternoon that he was pleased with the turnout for the two-day festival. Rain threatened to chase the crowds away early Saturday, he said, but plenty of diehards stuck around until the storms passed, and Sunday’s attendance was boosted by blue skies and pleasant temperatures.
“It’s gone quite well,” he said. “We were a little worried yesterday, with the rain in the morning, but once the rain stopped, the crowds started coming in, and we had better (turnout) than expected for an iffy start. … It’s hard to get a judge, but we walked around earlier, and it looks like it’s a better crowd than last year.”
Many of those in attendance came from the Pittsburgh area, he said, but states including Michigan, Virginia, Ohio and North Dakota were also represented.
Among Sunday’s biggest draws were the heavy athletics competitions that were held on the park’s main field, including the sheaf toss, in which athletes hurled a burlap bag full of straw over a horizontal bar; the hammer toss; the keg toss, which was open to all comers; and a rugby game between two local teams.
“Yesterday, it was the amateurs, the younger guys,” Wonderly said. “Today, it’s the masters – over 40 – and the women’s athletes are competing. … We’ve got athletes coming from everywhere. One guy’s from North Dakota. Most are from here in Pennsylvania, but we’ve got a bunch from all over the area.”
Another athletic event held Sunday afternoon, the caber toss, gave competitors the chance to show off their strength by lifting, carrying and tossing a 14-foot-long log that weighed at least 110 pounds.
“You have to pick it up, hold it, run forward and flip it end over end,” Wonderly said. “If you land it vertically, 12 o’clock, you get the highest point score. If it lands off to the side, your points decrease, and if you don’t flip it completely, you don’t get any points at all.”
Other events held Saturday or Sunday included a ladies’ haggis-hurling competition, an exhibition of traditional story-telling, a performance by a pipe band from Pittsburgh’s Balmoral School of Piping & Drumming, a Catholic Mass featuring bagpipe music and sets by performers including Tillotson & Cunningham, Red McWilliams, The Rogues, Abbotts Cross, Brian Henke and Steel Clover & Company.
More than 30 representatives of Scottish clans hosted tents that provided information on their histories, and vendors set up booths throughout the park.
Organizers said the location of Idlewild Park, in the mountains of the Laurel Highlands near Ligonier, resembles the terrain of the Scottish Highlands, making it an ideal location for the festival. Scotland residents who have attended the event in the past have commented on how familiar the setting feels, particularly on misty mornings, according to Wonderly.
“We’ve had it here since 1973,” Wonderly said. “It’s a beautiful location, great people to work with, a great place to be. We have members of our trust who are from Scotland, and they say it’s just like being home in the Highlands.”
Ticket sales supported the scholarship funds of the Clan Donald Educational and Charitable Trust, which offers a $5,000 scholarship each year for graduate study at a Scottish university of the winner’s choice. The trust was created in order to foster and improve the relationship between Scotland and the United States.
More information about the Ligonier Highland Games is available online at www.ligonierhighlandgames.org. Wonderly said event organizers will soon begin posting schedules and information about the 2020 edition of the event.
