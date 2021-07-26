Ligonier Township Municipal Authority and Hastings Municipal Authority have received Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority funding for projects to improve water systems in their municipalities.
Hastings got a $2,054,884 grant that will be used to replace approximately 6,200 feet of cast iron pipes with leaded joints and other equipment along Spangler Street and Third Avenue. The lines serve 654 residential customers.
Melanie Zearfoss, a member of the Hastings authority, said the system had “zero issues” with lead in water. But the joints did have lead in them, so the authority’s engineers recommended applying for the funding to replace the century- old lines.
“We’re just very excited,” Zearfoss said. “We’re very thankful we don’t have to put any more into this. It was 100% grant. We’re very grateful, and we’re excited to start the project.”
Ligonier plans to use its $5,525,000 loan to install a 250,000-gallon water tank, five pressure boosting stations, 21,000 feet of water line and an access bridge to a water treatment plant.
The two projects are part of a $97 million investment in lead-free water infrastructure projects announced by the state on Monday.
“Historic investments in clean water infrastructure like the ones made today continue to underscore our commitment to safe and reliable infrastructure for our communities,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a released statement. “Clean, lead-free drinking water and reliable wastewater and stormwater systems are the bedrock of vibrant civic centers and are essential to ushering in much-needed growth across the Commonwealth.”
