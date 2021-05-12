Mariah Fisher has served on Ligonier Borough Council since 2018.
During that time, her governmental work has included overseeing the $3.5 million Diamond Renaissance Project, helping establish and plan the borough's first National Night Out when residents met first responders, and serving on the finance and public safety committees.
She is a member of the Joint Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee, which is working to clarify priorities for Ligonier Valley residents.
Fisher, a Democrat, believes that experience gives her the background necessary to serve the 59th Legislative District in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives. So she is running in Tuesday's special election to fill the seat that was left vacant with the death of Rep. Mike Reese, a Republican.
“I think I've been successful as a borough councilwoman, and I think that I would be a very good advocate for this district at the state level as well,” Fisher said. “I think my experience on council has really shown me some things that I think we really need help with and that I think municipalities, on their own, aren't going to be able to work towards.
"That's where we need a little bit more help at the state level. That's something that I want to work towards and to help our community.”
Fisher, a former Republican, switched to the Democratic Party because, she said, her beliefs “just align better with the party values.”
She said: “I care about people. And I want to see people thrive and just support everyone.”
She wants to work on improving local education, business and tourism.
Fisher said she would also emphasize infrastructure, specifically looking to develop “reliable and affordable internet access for all of our district residents.”
“I think that is an important thing that I want to advocate for and really try to help with,” Fisher said.
Regarding education, she said, “We need to make sure that our public schools are well-funded and to make sure that charter schools and cyber-schools are being held to the same standards as public schools, whether that be in the way that they spend taxpayer money or in the way that they are academically held to the same standards as our public schools.”
Fisher, the owner of a photography business, would also like to play a role on the state level in helping the region emerge from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and economic slowdown.
“I think that the state tried to handle it in the best way possible,” Fisher said. “Yeah, I think there were probably mistakes made, but I think that it was handled as best as possible. All of the restrictions were to mitigate and prevent anyone from getting sick and trying to stay as best as possible to the health and safety of our residents.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.