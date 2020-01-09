LIGONIER – The iconic Lincoln Highway attraction most recently known as Ligonier Beach may have a new life as a public park.
Ligonier Township supervisors voted unanimously last spring to purchase the property, including the former restaurant, swimming pool and pavilion.
In November, the township paid owners Sherry and Steven Kozar $230,000 for the property along Route 30.
Township Manager Terry Carcella said the goal is to preserve the 95-year-old facility’s heritage by converting it from a business to a public park.
The EADS Group is expected to be hired as architects for the project at the Jan. 28 township supervisors’ meeting, Carcella said.
“What we’re going to do now is complete a study of what we could do to make it viable,” Carcella said. “We want something we can afford to maintain in the future.”
Nearly $400,000 in funding from Katherine Mabis McKenna Foundation and Department of Conservation and Natural Resources launched the project, and supervisors will apply for another DCNR grant in the spring, Carcella said.
“We hope by Memorial Day we’ll have enough to open,” Carcella said. “It won’t be the pool.”
Picnic facilities and pavilions should be available for the season while the overall study continues.
Ligonier Beach’s owners had already announced the pool would not open for the 2018 season when flash flooding devastated the valley on June 21 that year.
The popular recreation site dates back to 1925 when the Gallo family opened Ligonier Valley Bathing Beach along the newly constructed Lincoln Highway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.