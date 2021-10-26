SOMERSET, Pa. – Over the past year, a Friedens company's "gray water" systems have been built into apartment buildings as far away as Hawaii, enabling operators to filter, treat and recycle water from bathroom showers and washing machines back into use – saving both the resource and money, company President Mike McCluskey said.
Now, InnoH20 Solutions is getting a shot to show the concept could work in a battle zone, too.
The Fridens company has been awarded a contract to develop a protoype that the U.S. Air Force could deploy on mobile bases – temporary airfields that might otherwise rely on large amounts of water to be hauled in or purified on-site through less efficient treatment systems, McCluskey said.
"The key issue for them is logistics – getting water and fuel needed out their to support their forces," he said. "We're trying to show them that our method would lighten their burden."
InnoH20 already completed a feasibility study for the U.S. Air Force earlier this year.
This award is considered Phase two, he told The Tribune-Democrat on Tuesday.
The system will be designed to treat and recycle shower and laundry water for a 150-personnel base.
“This is a great project for the Air Force and we are excited to support their goals of reduced energy and water consumption," he said. "If our technology can help warfighters remain more focused on military missions, instead of the sourcing and logistics of water and fuel in the field, we have done our job.”
The company is partnering with Pittsburgh-based PPG Industries on the energy- and water-saving prototype.
PPG's role will include supporting the program's testing and validation efforts that are necessary during the prototype development and demonstration process, the company said.
The project runs through early 2023, McCluskey said.
