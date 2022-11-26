SOMERSET, Pa. – There were model trains winding along tracks, marshmallows toasting on a fire, carols being sung, children catching candy tossed during a parade, vendors selling their wares and Santa Claus riding in a horse-drawn sleigh when the community came together for Light Up Somerset on Saturday.
Then, around 6 p.m., the town Christmas tree was officially lit outside the Somerset County Courthouse.
“I think the timing of this event is perfect, given it’s (two days) after Thanksgiving, so everyone has the day off. Everyone has just eaten a full Thanksgiving meal,” said Tyler Pritts, co-owner of Covered Bridge Garlic Company, which set up a booth at the festival.
Covered Bridge, a new business from Rockwood, was at Light Up Somerset for the first time.
Other groups, including Laurel Highlands Model Railroad Club and Somerset Fraternal Order of Eagles #1801, continued their longtime associations with the event.
The Eagles, as usual, offered children s’mores and hot chocolate.
“I think it’s awesome because sometimes kids don’t get a chance to be part of a bonfire or get s’mores,” said Lori Garwood, an Eagles member.
Meanwhile, 28 model trains were running inside the railroad club’s shop.
“I think everybody’s a kid at heart,” said Kathi Hambley, the club’s secretary. “They love to see the different things you can do, the collectibles. People associate trains – the older ones – with their childhood, and it creates a tradition for the younger kids to come see it. I just think it’s a magical thing for them. It gets in your blood, and you can’t get rid of it.”
Hambley added: “We’ve been a tradition. Santa Claus comes after Thanksgiving. He comes to Somerset, and people come to see the trains because people associate the trains with Christmas.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.