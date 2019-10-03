Sophia Tuinstra is one of nearly 400,000 people living with or in remission from leukemia in the United States.
In February 2018, Tuinstra, now a 10th-grade student at Westmont Hilltop, was diagnosed with B-cell lymphoblastic leukemia – a fast-growing type of blood cancer, in which too many immature white blood cells are found in the bone marrow and blood.
Since her diagnosis, she has endured many long days that are often filled with doctor appointments and chemotherapy treatments.
“I was diagnosed a little more than halfway through eighth grade. It was just a whirlwind of events,” Tuinstra said. “Testing was starting for school, so I was missing out on all of this stuff. It was like I was completely isolated from everything else and everything was frozen and put on hold.”
Tuinstra has remained optimistic during her battle with blood cancer, and is now an advocate for those dealing with similar circumstances.
This weekend, Tuinstra will serve as the 2019 Honored Hero during the annual Light The Night event, held by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society on the Pitt-Johnstown campus.
AmeriServ is the Red Lantern Presenting Sponsor for this year’s event. Jim Huerth, CEO and president of Ameri-
Serv Trust and Financial Services Co., along with his wife Mary, are serving as the Corporate Walk Chairs.
“For us, it’s about getting the word out about leukemia and lymphoma,” Huerth said. “There is help for people battling the disease in our area, and that’s what we do with this society.”
Light The Night is a fundraiser that supports research to find a cure for blood cancer. Prior to Saturday’s event, friends, family and co-workers will come together to form fundraising walk teams.
“It carries a lot of weight,” Tuinstra said. “I think it gives a different perspective, because I try to make light of a lot of things. And being positive and bringing a positive outlook on cancer is what they wanted from me.
“So that’s what I’m trying to bring this weekend.”
‘A close community’
The annual fundraiser will culminate with an evening filled with music, fireworks and ceremonies honoring survivors and remembering those who lost their battles with cancer.
Walkers will carry illuminated lanterns while taking steps to end cancer. Red lanterns will be carried by supporters; cancer survivors will receive white lanterns; and gold lanterns will be given out in remembrance of those who lost their battle with cancer.
Tuinstra attended last year’s Light the Night event, and said it was an experience she will never forget.
“I’ve been here for six years now and it’s such a close community, but yet you don’t know everyone and I feel like during that evening I got to meet everyone and I wasn’t alone in the community,” Tuinstra said. “I’m looking at the picture from last year of all of the survivors and it looks like about 35 people or so that have been what I’ve been through.
“It’s just amazing to have a community of people who are there to help you, there to support you, and who also know what you’re going through,” she said. “All of those 35 people in the picture from last year have been affected or helped by the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and so all of the fundraising that has been done in our community by these teams goes directly back to our families, ourselves, and new cancer drugs and treatments.
“I think this has a huge impact on our community.”
Tuinstra is now in what her doctors referred to as “maintenance,” which allows her to receive a less intense chemotherapy dose.
The Light the Night walk will take place Saturday at Blackington Hall on the Pitt-Johnstown campus. Opening ceremonies are scheduled to begin at 7 p.m.
‘A lot of support’
Huerth said the he and his wife decided to get more involved with the fundraising event because of their own personal experiences with the disease.
The banking executive said he and his wife have two friends that beat cancer after receiving “frightening” diagnoses. Supporting his friends helped them while they battled the disease, he said.
Susan Angeletti, AmeriServ senior vice president and director of corporate marketing, said the banking company is also the presenting sponsor of the Greater Alleghenies walk. A team of AmeriServ employees will be walking in the event and collectively have pledged to raise over $10,000 for the cause, she said.
“And within the company walls there is a lot of support,” Huerth said. “A lot of our fellow citizens don’t have that support, and so that’s what we do by raising awareness, dedicating time, and raising a very significant amount of funds.”
Huerth, a North Carolina State graduate, also noted how Wolfpack basketball coach James Valvano, nicknamed Jimmy V, and his foundation made an impact on him while attending college.
The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded by the former NC State basketball coach prior to his death in 1993, after a nearly yearlong battle with metastatic cancer.
Huerth also applauded Leukemia & Lymphoma Campaign Manager Angelina Shilcosky for her efforts in raising local awareness of the disease.
“Angelina is quite the human example for us and just the upbeat personality and can-do attitude and a story of perseverance,” he said. “She’s not saying ‘why me?’ Instead, she is saying ‘why not me to help others?’
“Together, we are taking steps to end cancer.”
