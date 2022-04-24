JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Holy Resurrection was celebrated Sunday by Christians of the Eastern Orthodox rite who adhere to the Julian calendar.
The Very Rev. Protopresbyter Robert Buczak, dean of Christ the Saviour Cathedral in Johnstown, told parishioners during Hierarchical Divine Liturgy on Sunday that “the death of our savior has set us free.”
In a letter written to parishioners in the diocese read at the liturgy by Buczak, Metropolitan Gregory of Nyssa, of the American Carpatho-Russian Orthodox Diocese, which is headquartered in Johnstown, wrote:
“On great and holy Pascha, we behold the triumph of Christ, as he rose from death to life, from darkness of the tomb into the light, with the resurrection of Christ all creation is filled with a new life of joy.
“With the Resurrection of Christ, all creation is filled with a new light of life and joy. On this feast of feasts, this holy day of holy days, we all proclaim the only truth that matters, the truth that Christ is risen,” the statement said.
Easter, or Pascha, begins Bright Week, which is a week set aside by Orthodox Christians for the celebration of the Resurrection and will continue through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.