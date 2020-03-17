Point lights

Employees from Weyand Sign & Lighting in Stoystown work on repairing the outfield lights at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in downtown Johnstown on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

 By Todd Berkey
tberkey@tribdem.com

