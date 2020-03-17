Employees from Weyand Sign & Lighting in Stoystown work on repairing the outfield lights at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in downtown Johnstown on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.
Light it up
The Tribune-Democrat
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
SFC Timothy Lynn, 12 p.m. at Mt. Laurel United Church of Christ, 1209 Keysertown Road, Boswell. Arrangements by Hoffman Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Boswell.
Helen Elizabeth, 10 a.m., St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Church, 411 Power Street, Johnstown, PA. Francis G. Ozog Funeral Home, Inc.
John R. (Hap), 76, Mason OH, formerly of South Fork, passed away March 5, 2020. Obituary may be viewed at muellerfunerals.com
Shirley A., 86, Altoona, formerly of Bakerton. Stevens Funeral Home, Inc., Carrolltown.
Edward, Jr., 73, of Ocala, FL, formerly of Johnstown (Moskal-Reid)
Most Popular
Articles
- Jill Henning | Why COVID-19 is not the flu, and why we should be very concerned
- Governor provides list of 'essential' businesses that can remain open
- Johnstown OD victim jailed on drug charges
- Mike Mastovich | Johnstown hockey icon Galen Head passes away at 72
- Governor directs bars, restaurants, stores to close
- Conemaugh: No cases of coronavirus in Johnstown despite scare at school
- Coronavirus changing shopping habits as stores struggle to keep shelves stocked
- Cambria County prison to hire 14 per diem corrections officers
- Bishop suspends celebration of all public Masses in Altoona-Johnstown Diocese
- 7th coronavirus victim in Pennsylvania in critical condition
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.