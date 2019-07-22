For Marie Fritz, volunteering is just a way of life.
Her efforts as an administrative volunteer with Interim HealthCare, as well as with a variety of community organizations, were recognized Monday when she was honored with the 23rd Volunteer Spotlight Award, presented by LIFT Johnstown.
“I am really surprised about it,” she said. “I just like helping other people. It makes you feel good.”
Brad Clemenson, LIFT Johnstown coordinator, presented the award and plaque to Fritz during a ceremony at Interim HealthCare in Upper Yoder Township.
He said LIFT Johnstown encourages community service and works to recognize people who are making a difference in the area.
“Volunteering is one of those ways where anyone can make a difference, no matter if you have just a few hours a week or a lot of hours,” he said.
“By having this Volunteer Spotlight Award, we can highlight some of the success other people have done and how they are making a difference, and hopefully inspire other people to step up and volunteer, too.”
A snippet of the nomination for Fritz says she has a long history of volunteering, including with the American Red Cross, at military hospitals, the Christmas Wrap Center at The Galleria and Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, where she she received the President’s Award for her service.
“Marie will be 89 years old and can run circles around some of my other employees. She is as dedicated as they come – she averages about 30 hours per month. Since she has been here, she has totaled 1,440 hours.
“This past fall she developed a stress fracture in her femur, which required her to be bedbound. Despite this, she requested that we bring her special projects to complete while at home. She has since recovered and is back in full force.
She is always pleasant and uplifting; an inspiration to our staff.”
Fritz came to Interim HealthCare in 2015 after attending LIFT Johnstown’s Regional Project Party, which connects volunteers with organizations.
“I’m learning to do different things and I get to go from one office to another, that’s what I like,” she said.
“I enjoy the people I work with and helping the patients get around and showing them where to go.”
LIFT Johnstown honors volunteers on a quarterly basis. New nominations may be submitted next week.
To nominate someone for the Volunteer Spotlight Award, call 814-536-5107 or visit www.liftjohnstown.org.
