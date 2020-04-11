The thought of living off the grid for years at a time without electricity, cell phone service, internet access, or indoor plumbing might seem unfathomable to most. Doing it thousands of miles away from home in a foreign country where credit cards and travels cheques aren’t accepted makes the experience even more complicated.
But that’s where Andy Mack put himself as a 29-year-old ornithology student from the University of Miami in 1987, to study the ecosystem of a strange land that science knew very little about.
Mack, who now resides among the hardwoods of Fairfield Township in Westmoreland County, once lived for years at time in the rainforest of Papua New Guinea, studying a six-foot-tall, 120-pound bird called the Cassowary, and its relationship to its environment.
Stepping off a plane and onto an island that had remained cutoff from modern civilization until the early 20th century was daunting for the college boy. ”I had six weeks worth of rice and canned fish, and thought, 'Oh boy, what do I do now?’ ”
The first steps of a 10-hour hike to a remote site with fellow students would be the beginning of a unique journey for Mack that would involve living in the jungle periodically for the next 20 years of his life. “It was great,” he said. He and his teammates found an area uninhabited by humans where they could build crude houses and study an untouched ecological community full of strange plants and animals. He stayed in the bush until 1993.
Every three months he would walk out to civilization to get supplies and pick up mail, which was the only way he kept in touch with his family in the United States. “I could write letters and then mail them all out, and then three months later I’d get the replies,” he said, “But that was good. We would cherish those letters and hang on to them; read them slowly and reread them.”
'Glaciers in the tropics'
Even though they constructed a helipad for emergencies (as there were very few roads), there was no functioning radio the entire first year at camp. In case of emergency, which he said happened at times, a runner would be sent to the closest village to get help.
Although a two-way radio with access to a helicopter pilot’s frequency was later acquired, it took a dozen years to erect a field station with improved communication to the outside world.
In time, Mack rigged up a gravity-fed system at the camp to provide tap water, a flushing toilet and shower, which was desperately needed after sweaty field work. “The humidity was incredible,” he remembered. “Everything would get mold on it.” Even the emulsion on the film in his camera would “turn to goo,” yielding horizontal streaks instead of stunning photos.
Foot care was paramount, and a morning of field work would make for drenched socks, that could lead to problems. “It would get to the point where you couldn’t walk anymore," he said. "Then you would have to stay in for a few days.”
He added: “It’s an unusually wet area, so we got like 6 1/2 meters of rain a year. That’s over 20 feet. It rained all the time. That took some getting used to.”
Heavy rains caused peaceful mountain streams to become raging boulder-strewn torrents that he could hear from the field station. “You could hear this knocking sound, and that was the boulders moving down the river.”
Most of the field work was done in the mornings, before mid-afternoon rains, but they would be soaked from crossing rivers without bridges. Building bridges was a futile effort, as they would only wash away. Mack said he was once washed downstream as well. “You had to be careful, that was one of the dangers there.”
Even with its proximity to the equator, PNG’s weather was tolerable due to the high elevation of the camp, and abundant tree shade. “The rainforest canopy blocks out about 95% of the sunlight, so it’s dark inside a good rainforest. And fairly cool,” Mack said. ”The climate was really nice. And it’s the same year-round, so you get used to it and then you’re fine.”
The island’s terrain is one of the most diverse on the planet, with Mount Wilhem rising to 14,793 feet just 50 miles from the nearest sun-scorched beach. “It’s one of three places in the world that has glaciers in the tropics,” Mack said – noting that others are Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania, and in the Andes Mountains in Peru.
“Geologically it’s very interesting,” he said, as there are active volcanoes and frequent earthquakes.
The large island lies just a few degrees south of the equator above Australia, and from offshore looks like an inhospitable land of steep mountains. Those same mountains stopped the Japanese Imperial Army from invading Australia in World War II, and since the country had never been properly surveyed, also served as a graveyard for many Allied pilots who could not see them through cloud cover.
Mack has old maps showing where the entire interior of the island is left blank and reads: ”Thought not to exceed 10,000 feet.”
“Eventually someone climbed up over them and there’s these huge fertile valleys in the middle of them, full of people,” Mack said. Those people had sustained themselves for almost 50,000 years. The extremely rugged terrain that separated lowlands from mountain valleys, and jungles from treeless high country, split people into micro societies that developed 800 languages.
Pure water, indigenous people
Living in such a pristine wilderness was like being in the Garden of Eden, Mack said.
“You don’t have to purify water,” he said. “Where our field station was, I could drink out of any stream anywhere. There were no people. It’s people that make water dirty. You could just go swimming in the stream and just open your mouth. Who can do that?”
PNG is home to the world’s third largest remaining rain forest, rivaled by others in the Amazon and the Congo Basin. “Biologically, it’s unique – there’s no place in the world like it,” said Mack, who admits how special his chance was. “I got an opportunity and took it. Very few biologists had worked there. Of all the places in the world left, it was like the biggest unknown, other than the deep sea bottoms. Gobs of new species were being discovered; very few biologists had worked there.”
He considered that he was working in the most diverse rainforest in the world, and: “We have the data published to show it.”
He and his colleagues discovered that there were more species of trees in a 100-meter-square area than in the entire northeastern region of North America. “Most of them were un-described species,” he said. “But the Pawai’ia (people) could tell them all apart; they had a name for every one of them. I learned a lot of those names, which was fun. It was key, because so many of them produce fruit that my birds were eating.”
The indigenous Pawai’ia people were friendly, semi-nomadic, and poor. How poor? Poor enough to be paid to carry supplies for college students. Many owned land and were very self-sufficient, he recalled, but “their possessions were just what they could fit into one bag and throw over their shoulder. They might have one set of clothes – shorts and a dirty T-shirt, no shoes, a knife or bush knife, and a pot and a pan.”
Many native New Guineans live in extreme poverty despite owning vast chunks of land, which they fervently defend, he said. “Because it had such a late colonization the land was never really usurped from people. All the land is still owned by the traditional land-owners. Which is a pretty amazing thing when you think about it.”
The Pawai’ia assisted Mack with his research with the large flightless Cassowaries – finding their droppings, and collecting data from those droppings. He would find how many seeds of what tree species were in the droppings and return later to see how many seeds germinated, then check growth and gap formation rates of other trees and how often they fell.
“When I first went over there, the birds were virtually unstudied and lived in these remote forests," Mack said. "They were secretive and hard to find.”
'Maintaining the ecosystem'
Learning how inter-dependent the rainforest plants were with Cassowaries was fascinating, Mack said, as the large birds could swallow whole almost any fruit they ate (some as large as oranges), insuring seeds a free ride to a new destination, coddled in fertilizer. “They’re really crucial in maintaining the ecosystem,” he claimed.
“You realize after awhile that every one of those trees in the forest, when you find one, had at one time been a Cassowary dropping. Pretty much every plant in the forest got there because some animal moved it there.”
Cassowaries are considered the world’s most dangerous bird, because they are easily provoked and attack feet-first with sharp four-inch claws, which provided an added level of excitement to daily field work. For Mack, the research was always an adventure.
“Nothing had been studied there, so anything you wanted to do, you could just do it and be the first one to do it,” he said, also claiming that he had conducted the first bird-banding project on the island. “I have records of being the first person to ever put a band on some of these species of birds,” adding, “No one’s ever going to get to do something like this again.”
He added: “It was like being in a place like the U.S .was maybe in the early 1800s or something. I was able to publish first nest descriptions for ... just at that site, maybe 15 or 20 species.”
Originally from Lancaster County, Mack became interested in the subject when his grandparents gave him a picture book titled “Birds Everywhere.”
“I had that thing memorized,” he said. “I still have it. A book at the right time, in the right hands makes a difference.”
His passion was fed once he met people in a local bird club who took time to mentor him. ”There would be all these gray-haired ladies in tennis sneakers,” he jokingly recalled, “and then this 15-year-old kid.”
'Get back to the jungles'
Things snowballed from there, especially when he met well-known ornithologist Ted Parker, who was also from Lancaster County, and unfortunately died in a plane crash in 1993 while studying birds in Ecuador. Another of Mack’s mentors took him on a birding foray to Mexico when he was a junior in high school, which fostered a love for the tropics. “For the rest of my life I’ve been scheming on how to get back to the jungles.”
He was lucky enough to land a job at the Academy of Natural Sciences of Philadelphia, which at the time was the nation’s oldest natural history museum (founded in 1812) and is now part of Drexel University. Mack enrolled in college and embarked on the long journey towards a doctoral degree.
After his first trip to PNG he returned to the U.S. long enough to write a dissertation and earn a doctorate from the University of Miami, but couldn’t wait to get back to the rainforest. He headed back not long afterward, and graduated to the roles of mentor and grant writer to fund the research program. He believed he needed to do something for others, and for conservation, so he immediately started working on student housing in a nearby village, and added two new field stations.
Mack split his time between living in PNG and the U.S. to keep the program economically viable. “As long as I could raise the money, I could do it,” he said. “While I was doing all this training and running the field station and everything, I was writing grants to get that money.”
He was able to raise almost a half-million dollars a year, and later while working back in the states for the Wildlife Conservation Society’s international program, he was still able to keep things going in PNG with his ex-wife Deb.
Times got harder, and after 2007 he took a new job back in his home state with Carnegie Museum of Natural History’s Powdermill Nature Reserve in Rector, and started a non-profit group called the Institute of Biological Research to keep the PNG project afloat, but it struggled and ultimately folded.
Although WCS continued its funding of the PNG project, Mack went his own way, and decided to write something a little more personal than all of the research papers he had previously published in scientific journals. “Searching for Pek Pek: Cassowaries and Conservation in the New Guinea Rainforest,” was published in 2014.
Pek Pek is a Pidgin word for defecation, he said. “I was kind of famous as the person who walked around the forest looking for Pek Pek, and they would kind of make jokes about it, because they had met very few Americans, and here’s this strange guy that came to live with them for a few years, and that’s what he did.”
He jokes that when he first arrived in PNG the term used for white man was “master,” which evolved a few years later to “white man,” and then more recently to “dim dim,” which he said means “not so smart.”
“Even though I would explain over and over again what I was doing,” he laughed.
'I’d love to go back'
The book went over well in PNG. “A lot of Papua New Guineans liked it,” he said, because it was different than most reading material about the country in that it avoided stereotypes and what he calls “colonial primitive bias” such as sorcery, witchcraft and tribal fighting.
He’s been working the past few years as the Grants and Contracts Coordinator at Penn State Altoona, helping faculty acquire research money – something he became very proficient at thanks to his PNG experience.
It has been a few years since he’s hiked under a rainforest canopy. Despite having a bucket list of other places he would like to explore, “Yeah, I’d love to go back.”
Mack claims the researchers and students now roaming the jungle are accomplishing 100 times what he could’ve done himself, stating that when he started the program there were just three Papua New Guineans with PhDs in non-medical biology doing research. Now the amount of US and Australian students there with PhDs exceeds 15, and those with Masters degrees tops 25.
Even though he’s not physically there, Mack mentors and empowers research teams on his own as best he can from his desktop computer a half a world away, well-pleased with what he has accomplished.
“It was really a great opportunity," he said. "I loved it. And then I could help all of these students. That’s what I’m proudest of.”
