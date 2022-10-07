TWIN ROCKS, Pa. – Eight Lanzendorfer brothers – Wilfred, Francis, Robert, Paul, George, Thomas, Richard and Dawn – served their country in the military.
Wilfred, the first born, joined the Marines in 1939. Dawn, the youngest, was the last in uniform, being discharged from the Marines in 1962.
They were also well-respected members of the community outside of the military.
All are deceased now. But, on Friday, they were posthumously honored when a bridge on Station Road that goes across Coal Pit Run was renamed the Lanzendorfer Brothers Memorial Bridge.
A dedication ceremony took place inside Twin Rocks’ Steve Klosz VFW Post #7605. Then family members, including their sister, Margaret “Peg” Hancherick, unveiled the road signs by the bridge, located a few feet away from the club.
“They served well,” Hancherick said. “They all served well. And I am proud to be their sister.”
Marty Kuhar, a Twin Rocks native and Cambria County veterans advocate, said the community was “lucky” to have the Lanzendorfer brothers.
“They not only brought honor to themselves, their families, but also to the town of Twin Rocks, Blacklick Valley, Pennsylvania and the United States,” Kuhar said.
State Rep. Frank Burns, D-East Taylor Township, supported the legislation to name the bridge in honor of the Lanzendorfers.
“The community is stronger because of their efforts,” Burns said. “And by the showing we have here today, they were truly loved in our community. They were a friend, a neighbor, and all we can do is say ‘thank you’ by naming this bridge here today.”
Only 457 of the more than 25,000 state-owned bridges are legislatively named, according to Thomas Prestash, chief executive of PennDOT District 9.
“As you can tell by these numbers, this is a remarkable honor bestowed upon a few,” Prestash said.
