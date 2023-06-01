BEDFORD – A former teacher at Hope for Hyndman Charter School was sentenced in Bedford County court Tuesday, accused of having sexual contact with a sixth-grader, state Attorney General Michelle Henry announced on Thursday.
A Bedford County court judge sentenced Robert Sines, 48, of Buffalo Mills, to 111/2 months to 23 months in the Bedford County Jail, followed by three years probation. He also will be required to register as a sex offender for life.
Sines had previously pleaded guilty to a felony count of corruption of minors and a misdemeanor count of indecent assault of a victim less than 13 years old.
“As a teacher, Mr. Sines was trusted by parents and students to protect, mentor and empower the young people in his classroom,” Henry said.
“Instead, he used his position to prey upon a child for his own sexual gratification.
“We will continue to work relentlessly to hold accountable those who sexually exploit children,” she said.
A state police investigation found that in the spring of 2021, Sines exchanged multiple emails with the then 12-year-old student. The exchanges contained sexual and other inappropriate content.
Later, while in the classroom, Sines inappropriately touched the child. When the child expressed they were uncomfortable, Sines became extremely angry and sent the student a series of hostile emails.
Deputy Attorney General Kara Rice prosecuted the case.
Patrick Buchnowski is a reporter for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5061. Follow him on Twitter @PatBuchnowskiTD.
