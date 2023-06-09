BRENTWOOD, Tenn. – Acting Eastern Division President Elmer Polite has been officially appointed to the position in Conemaugh Health System’s parent company, Lifepoint Health.
Polite formerly served as the Eastern Division’s chief financial officer. He has a long career in health care C-suite executive positions.
“Elmer is a dynamic and engaging leader who deeply understands the unique challenges and opportunities of the hospitals he oversees, and he is committed to improving their operations to ensure long-term success,” said Jason Zachariah, Lifepoint’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. “I am excited to have him step into this role as we continue keeping quality at the center, driving growth and advancing our mission of making communities healthier.”
In the new role, he will oversee Lifepoint hospitals in Michigan, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Virginia, including 14 facilities that make up Duke Lifepoint Healthcare, a joint venture partnership between Lifepoint and Durham, N.C,-based Duke University Health System.
Conemaugh Memorial, Conemaugh Miners and Conemaugh Meyersdale medical centers are part of the Duke Lifepoint Healthcare group and Conemaugh Nason Medical Center is a Lifepoint hospital.
