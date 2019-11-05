SOMERSET – A man serving a life sentence for a 2005 kidnapping and murder in Berks County was ordered on Tuesday to stand trial, accused of assaulting a corrections officer in August at the State Correctional Institution at Somerset.
Marcus Lee Graham, 33, represented himself during a preliminary hearing at the Somerset County courthouse before District Judge Sandra Stevanus of New Centerville.
A corrections officer testified that he found contraband on Graham during a strip search on Aug. 17.
The officer testified that Graham attempted to flush the drugs down the toilet, and when the officer tried to stop him, Graham struck the officer three times.
State Trooper John Wogan Jr. testified that the contraband was determined to be 140 Suboxone strips.
Graham faces aggravated assault, simple assault and drug charges.
A charge of assault by a life prisoner was withdrawn.
Assistant District Attorney Michael Carbonara said the elements of that crime require either serious bodily harm or use of a deadly weapon.
"There wasn't going to be testimony that either of those occurred," he said.
Geneva Debooth, 50, of Reading, was charged with drug-related counts in connection with the incident.
Graham was sentenced to life for admitting to kidnapping Jonathan Yocum, 22, of Sinking Spring, taking $3,230 from the man's bank accounts and killing him.
Police found Yocum's body March 12, 2005, in a parking lot of an apartment complex, according to the Reading Eagle.
After Tuesday's hearing, Graham was returned to SCI-Somerset.
