ST. MICHAEL – One by one, families stood in silence and tossed a single yellow carnation into the Conemaugh River in memory of a loved one lost to suicide.
Then, many of them gathered together for lunch at Berwind Wayside Memorial Park, in what has become a Cambria County Yellow Ribbon Program tradition to remind suicide survivors that there’s life after loss.
“Many people here are in different stages of grief,” Cambria County Deputy Coroner Charles Mahon III said. “Our hope is that people who are struggling here will see that they aren’t alone ... and be able to talk with other survivors who understand what they are going through.”
A crowd of approximately 50 attended the 15th annual Prayer Service and Memory Flower Release at the St. Michael park.
Many of the attendees have lost loved ones recently – within the past several years, Mahon said.
Others, including Yellow Ribbon Program volunteer Byron Smith have been attending for years.
The Davidsville man lost his son, Devin, in January 2012.
“Our ‘normal’ was crushed that day,” he told the crowd.
But eventually, in their own time, Smith said his family realized they had to find a new normal – and overcome despair “so we could come back out on the other side again.”
“We come back each year (to the prayer service) to celebrate Devin,” Smith said.
County officials, including the Cambria County Coroner’s Office, started the event in 2005 as part of a broader effort to curb what had become a rising trend of suicides across the county.
Through the Yellow Ribbon Program, suicide prevention education has been expanded into locations where groups are particularly at-risk – schools, area nursing homes and military bases – to continue to work to reverse that trend, Cambria County Coroner Jeffrey Lees said.
“I wish none of us had to be here today,” Lees said. “But we’re doing this so that hopefully another family doesn’t have to go through what you are going through.”
For Barbara Minor, suicide brought pain like nothing she’s ever experienced, the St. Michael woman said.
Her daughter, Rebekah, was 16 when she took her own life in 2013.
“It’s so hard because you want what you had back – but you can’t,” she said, wearing a picture of her daughter pinned to her jacket Sunday.
But faith, family and events like this one have kept her family going forward, Minor said.
“No matter what, everyone grieves differently,” she said. “But you realize you’re not alone. You have to lean on one another.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.