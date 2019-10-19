When the phone rang last Valentine’s Day, I jumped.
Joe, my pet human, answered it, then grinned.
“Lic, it’s for you!”
Michele, our friend whose column usually appears here, wept tears of joy. “Licorice, we DID it!”
She could barely speak. Joe leaned in to hear.
“The publisher approved our book,” Michele said. “It goes to press tomorrow!”
I howled and leaped onto Joe’s lap. My tail wagged non-stop.
Joe spoke to Michele for a second, then hung up and hugged me. “My dog,” he paused dramatically, “ is an author!”
Michele dropped a preview copy off the next day.
“Look! I’m on the FRONT COVER!” I yipped. I pounced on her and gave her a huge poochie-moochie!
She turned the book over.
“Back cover, too. And Chapter 9 is all yours. You are one cool canine!”
That moment launched a whirlwind year.
Michele gives me her space from time to time to discuss important pet issues.
This summer, the media reported stricter enforcement of pet safety codes, meaning fewer of my furry kinfolk suffered or died since Libre’s Law passed in Pennsylvania. Outbreaks of sickness among wild animals received attention and proactive steps were taken as well.
But it was our time to sparkle. Michele handled the business stuff and discovered it was tougher than she expected. My face turned up on posters and in store windows.
Everywhere Joe and I went, people recognized me and acknowledged my achievement.
I struggled to be modest, but I was proud.
Michele checked in as often as she could. The Silver Drive-In sold our book at its concession stand, and Michele scheduled several book signings there. The owner, Mr. Rosko, put Michele’s name up on the movie marquis: “Book Signing … M. M. Bender”
A movie ad in the Trib promised “The Secret Lives of Pets,” double feature with “Godzilla.”
‘‘I’ve never been to a drive-in,” I reminded Joe. “Let’s go surprise her.”
Wrong night – no Michele, but the outdoor theater mesmerized me. There were acres of fragrant weeds to sniff, and the aromas from the food stand were intoxicating.
Kids patted me and grown-ups introduced themselves.
I enjoyed the pet movie, but Godzilla really annoyed me. I barked so much we left early.
But the high point of my celebrity summer was yet to come.
Michele scheduled another book signing at Resurrection Church’s June picnic. Once again, enthusiastic fans welcomed me. Many folks remembered Joe and me from our St. Rochus days.
Children wanted to pet and cuddle; adults complimented me; and I started to swoon over the scent of halupki, burgers and pizza.
Then I saw Michele. I dragged Joe across the pavement and jumped into her arms. Poochie-moochie time again.
“I’m a celebrity canine author,” I whispered in her ear.
“I know, Sweetie. Hey! Pitch in!”
We rubbed my foot in some gravel, and I shared “paw-tographs” with appreciative customers.
So the most amazing summer of my fuzzy life slipped by.
Autumn is winter’s appetizer. I’m 10 now, and praying for a mild winter, but take some advice from this ol’ terrier.
Remind your pet parents that you need to be immunized all year long. Sly parasites (fleas, ticks and worse) watch for healthy cats and dogs for “winter lodging.” Bundle your fur babies and keep them safe from frigid temperatures.
If poochie walks over salted or chemically treated surfaces, gently rinse paws with warm water and remove residue.
“If they lick, they’ll get sick!”
Washable pet pads are now available for emergencies. Five feet of snow, 14 below wind chill: Don’t make your best friend suffer over “elimination.”
Stuff shakes out and flushes, liquids absorb into pads that are laundered and used again.
One final word: I love to vote and make my opinions count.
Encourage your pet parents to do the same.
Christmas is two months away. Our book makes a great stocking stuffer, especially for senior hard-to-buy-for folks.
Give them smiles ... and love and a poochie-moochie.
