JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – State Rep. Jim Rigby, R-Ferndale, and local law enforcement agencies will hold a license plate replacement event from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 7 at Richland Township Fire Department, 1321 Scalp Ave., Johnstown.

A registration plate is deemed illegible if one or more numbers or letters  cannot be recognized from  50 feet away or if the registration plate shows any blistering, peeling, discoloration or loss of reflectivity.

Registration for the event is not required, but plate-holders must show a driver’s license and vehicle registration.

Copies of the MV-44 form will be available and members of Rigby’s staff will submit them to PennDOT.

Information: 814-536-9818.

