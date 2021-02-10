PennDOT announced Monday that all of its driver license and photo centers will be closed Saturday through Monday in observance of Presidents Day.
The release issued by Penn-DOT noted that customers can still obtain a variety of driver and vehicle products and services, including all forms, publications and driver training manuals, online through the department’s website www.dmv.pa.gov, where driver and vehicle online services are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.