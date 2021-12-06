The Cambria County Library will host “Merry Mocktails” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 in the community room, 248 Main St., downtown Johnstown.
Patrick Riley, bar manager of Balance Restaurant, will be creating a trio of mocktails representing the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future from the Charles Dickens’ classic “A Christmas Carol.”
A discussion of the book and how the drinks tie in to the characters will by presented.
Participants must be age 18 or older to attend. Space is limited and preregistration is required. To register, visit cclsys.org.
