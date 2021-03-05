Bring some wellness into your March.
The Cambria County Library children’s department will host a series of wellness programs for children and families that will provide them with skills that can be applied to their daily lives.
Leah Johncola, the library’s youth services coordinator, said the library received a “Fund for the Future” grant from the Community Foundation of the Alleghenies to create the program.
“We’re doing this virtually in order to try to meet the needs of the community and provide some health and wellness classes while still remaining safe,” she said. “There’s a definite need to focus on our own health and wellness, especially during this past year, for both adults and for children.”
The classes will be taught via Zoom by certified integral yoga teacher Jannessa McCombie. She completed her 200-hour yoga teacher training at the Himalayan Institute of Pittsburgh and is a leader in the yoga, meditation and holistic health fields.
At 4 p.m. Monday, “Preschool Virtual Yoga” will be presented. The class is geared toward children ages 3 to 5, and attendees will play, exercise and learn valuable lessons about the benefits of yoga, meditation and being kind. To provide for a better experience, registration is limited to 15 children.
A “Virtual Yoga for Kids” class will be offered at 4 p.m. March 15 for school-aged children to learn best practices for incorporating yoga, relaxation, meditation and healthy food choices into their daily lives. The event is limited to 15 students and is suited for those just starting out, as well as experienced yogis. Registered participants for both yoga classes can pick up a free bag of yoga supplies at the children’s department.
Families with children can join the “Fun and Healthy Eating” program at 7 p.m. March 22 to learn how to live their best life through healthy food choices. A week prior to class, registered participants can pick up a recipe and the ingredients for a healthy snack from the children’s department. The class size is limited to 15 families.
“We wanted to reach all ages and also wanted to have parents interacting as well,” Johncola said.
Registration forms for the three wellness programs are available on the library’s Events calendar at cclsys.org/events. Zoom links will be provided to registered participants.
For more information, call the children’s department at 814-536-5131, ext. 205.
