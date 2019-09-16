Photos of some of the region’s most well-known residents – all holding images of Cambria County Library System cards – now temporarily line a wall inside the David A. Glosser Memorial Library Building in downtown Johnstown.
The gallery includes Frank Janakovic (Johnstown mayor), Tim Rigby (WJAC-TV anchor), Josh Gallagher (finalist from “The Voice”), Richard Burkert (Johnstown Area Heritage Association president/chief executive officer), Melissa Radovanic (Discover Downtown Johnstown Partnership president), Thomas Chernisky (Cambria County commissioner), Amy Bradley (Cambria Regional Chamber president/CEO), Kecia Bal (co-author of “The Dolls” with international best-selling author James Patterson) and Chopper (Johnstown Tomahawks mascot).
Circulation manager Nicole Lenz came up with the promotion as part of American Library Association’s Library Card Sign-up Month in September.
“We saw it as an opportunity to get more people engaged with what we’re doing all the time,” Ashley Flynn, director of the Cambria County Library System, said. “Nicole’s idea is perfect because it helps us highlight people in the community and that’s highlighting what we’re doing at the same time. It’s really a cool way to keep the library in the spotlight. People like to see who’s on the wall. We have gotten so many compliments on that. It’s been really exciting and fun.”
More than 30 individuals or organizations have posed for a picture, including Neil Gaiman, an award-winning English author and advocate for libraries.
“I think we were excited and encouraged to see how many people were willing to participate, were willing to put their face with the card,” Flynn said.
“That meant a lot to us to have that many people engaged.”
The goal is to have the celebrities bring attention to the benefits of getting a library card, which provides access to 14 libraries within the county system.
“I love the Cambria County Library,” Bradley said. “I don’t ever go on a long car ride without a book on tape, and our library has a great selection. Right now I don’t have as much time to read as I would like, but there is nothing like taking out a new book. I also used to take my kids to story time there, and those were special times we spent together.”
Bal called the project a “fun, engaging way to remind people what an important resource we have.”
“It’s another way to connect people,” Bal said. “If you think of a library as a gathering space to get ideas, or be exposed to new things, to meet interesting people or like-minded people, this is the same concept if we’re using hashtags to find library card members and to remind people that we have a great library system here. It’s just another way for people to stay connected and to meet other people who are interested in learning new things or talking about books.”
