Cambria County Library is partnering with Operation Paperback to collect paperback books to send to troops overseas in celebration of Veterans Day.
The library, located at 248 Main St. in downtown Johnstown, will be collecting clean, gently used paperbacks from Monday through Nov. 9.
Books can be dropped off in Operation Paperback boxes.
Monetary donations to cover the cost of shipping will also be accepted.
All types of books, except romance, are accepted.
