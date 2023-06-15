JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Community members will have a chance to contribute to the new Cambria County Library mural before it's installed on the 248 Main St. building in downtown Johnstown.
The organization partnered with Bottle Works and art consultant Michael Allison to make the installation come to life, and beginning Thursday, residents can visit Bottle Works at 413 Third Ave. from 3 to 7 p.m. to lend a hand with the undertaking.
Community painting days will continue at 3 p.m. on Thursdays through July 27 with Saturday events taking place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 1 through July 22.
"We are so grateful for the generous support that has enabled us to create an incredible outdoor amenity downtown," library executive director Ashley Flynn said in a release. "We hope folks will see themselves represented in the mural, both in the titles selected and in their participation from the public paint days and that they'll enjoy using this fantastic new space."
The mural consists of 36 book spines that will be placed on the building's exterior from a variety of genres chosen by public survey last November.
Titles that topped the list ranged from "The Johnstown Flood" by David McCullough to "Charlotte's Web" by E.B. White.
"The Bottle Works is excited to once again engage with the Johnstown community on a public art project and we are proud to be working with the Cambria County Library to bring a fully realized public art experience to the community" Bottle Works creative director Matthew Lamb said in the release.
He added that the painting sessions are a "great way for us to connect with community members and one of my favorite things to do at our facility."
The mural is a continuation of the upgrades taking place at the library's Main Street location including a new patio space and future sustainable garden space.
To register for a 30-minute painting day session, call 814-535-2020.
